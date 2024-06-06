CJN to earn ₦64m as Senate okays 300% increase for judicial workers

The decision was made after Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC-Borno North), who chairs the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, presented the committee’s report.

This approval came after reviewing an executive bill from President Bola Tinubu, which seeks to improve the salaries, allowances, and benefits for judicial officers and employees.

New salary breakdown

As reported by Daily Trust, if the House of Representatives approves the bill and it receives presidential assent, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, will have an annual salary of ₦64 million.

The President of the Court of Appeal will receive ₦62.4 million annually, while the Justices of the Supreme Court will each earn ₦61.4 million annually.

Heads of various courts, such as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, and the President of the National Industrial Court, will each have a basic annual salary of ₦7.9 million.

Senator Monguno mentioned that the proposed legislation is timely and necessary, emphasising that the increase in judicial officers’ pay is long overdue due to the current economic conditions and high inflation.