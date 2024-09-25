BREAKING: Senate confirms Kekere-Ekun as CJN

This confirmation follows a request from President Bola Tinubu, who wrote to the Senate on Tuesday, urging swift action on her nomination.

In his letter, President Tinubu invoked Section 231(1) of the Nigerian Constitution, which grants him the authority to appoint the CJN based on recommendations from the National Judicial Council (NJC), pending Senate approval.

"I trust that this request will receive the Senate's prompt consideration and approval," he stated, expressing confidence in Kekere-Ekun's capabilities.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio presented the President's letter during the plenary session and subsequently referred the nomination to the Committee of the Whole for discussion.

The NJC had previously recommended Justice Kekere-Ekun to President Tinubu as the successor to former CJN Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who retired last month.

At 66 years old, Kekere-Ekun is the 23rd CJN and the second female to hold this prestigious position, following Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, who served from July 2012 to November 2014. Justice Kekere-Ekun has been acting as CJN since Ariwoola's retirement.