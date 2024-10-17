ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Sanwo-Olu reacts to Lagos's status as Nigeria's most indebted state

Segun Adeyemi

Sanwo-Olu's statements follow a National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report, which cited Lagos as Nigeria's highest debtor with ₦929.41 billion in domestic debt.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. [X, formerly Twitter]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Sanwo-Olu highlighted Lagos's robust financial management, stating, "The standard debt ratio we are meant to meet is about 40%, but today, we are around 28-29%, so we are not even close to the threshold."

Sanwo-Olu positioned the debt as a necessary investment in the state's growth, noting that Lagos's debt-to-revenue ratio remains safely below the national benchmark of 40%.

According to him, Lagos's debt, currently standing at ₦2 trillion, reflects prudent financial management and growth potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This ₦2 trillion debt figure is just a number," he argued, adding, "Lagos has the capacity to manage up to ₦20 trillion."

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu announces ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in Lagos

The governor emphasised that Lagos's budget has grown significantly over recent years, with the state now working with ₦2.3 trillion budget, up from ₦620 billion when his administration took office.

"By the end of this year, we expect to close at about ₦2.5 trillion," he said, highlighting a strong 95% budget performance rate annually.

Sanwo-Olu's statements follow a National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report, which cited Lagos as Nigeria's highest debtor with ₦929.41 billion in domestic debt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor, however, remains optimistic, asserting that "our investments today will yield returns tomorrow."

Amidst ongoing debates on Nigeria's debt sustainability, he reassured Lagosians that the state is "on a strong financial footing" and fully capable of servicing its debt responsibly.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

Navy captures 2 smugglers with 350kg of fertilisers headed for Cameroon

EFCC calls 15th witness in Fayose's ₦6.9bn fraud & money laundering case

EFCC calls 15th witness in Fayose's ₦6.9bn fraud & money laundering case

Kidnappers abduct journalist after publishing human rights violation story

Kidnappers abduct journalist after publishing human rights violation story

BREAKING: Bill proposing new state passes second reading in House of Reps

BREAKING: Bill proposing new state passes second reading in House of Reps

Death toll hits 153 in Jigawa explosion tragedy

Death toll hits 153 in Jigawa explosion tragedy

No life lost, 3 injured in Lagos Ibadan Expressway tanker explosion – FRSC

No life lost, 3 injured in Lagos Ibadan Expressway tanker explosion – FRSC

Tragedy as Yoruba Nation agitator dies in custody during treason trial

Tragedy as Yoruba Nation agitator dies in custody during treason trial

Sanwo-Olu reacts to Lagos's status as Nigeria's most indebted state

Sanwo-Olu reacts to Lagos's status as Nigeria's most indebted state

PHOTOS: VP Shettima arrives in Sweden for 2-day bilateral engagement

PHOTOS: VP Shettima arrives in Sweden for 2-day bilateral engagement

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Umahi expressed frustration over RCC's delays, which are attributable to ongoing negotiations with the ministry. [NAN]

Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Nigerian troops on patrol in northeast Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Troops detain 3 bandit suspects, logistics supplier in Taraba

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos