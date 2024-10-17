Sanwo-Olu reacts to Lagos's status as Nigeria's most indebted state

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today, Sanwo-Olu highlighted Lagos's robust financial management, stating, "The standard debt ratio we are meant to meet is about 40%, but today, we are around 28-29%, so we are not even close to the threshold."

Sanwo-Olu positioned the debt as a necessary investment in the state's growth, noting that Lagos's debt-to-revenue ratio remains safely below the national benchmark of 40%.

According to him, Lagos's debt, currently standing at ₦2 trillion, reflects prudent financial management and growth potential.

"This ₦2 trillion debt figure is just a number," he argued, adding, "Lagos has the capacity to manage up to ₦20 trillion."

The governor emphasised that Lagos's budget has grown significantly over recent years, with the state now working with ₦2.3 trillion budget, up from ₦620 billion when his administration took office.

"By the end of this year, we expect to close at about ₦2.5 trillion," he said, highlighting a strong 95% budget performance rate annually.

Sanwo-Olu's statements follow a National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report, which cited Lagos as Nigeria's highest debtor with ₦929.41 billion in domestic debt.

The governor, however, remains optimistic, asserting that "our investments today will yield returns tomorrow."