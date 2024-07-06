Reps summons NIMASA DG for probe on alleged misappropriation

In a statement released on Saturday, July 6, the committee, led by Hon. Michael Irom Etaba, warned that Dr Mobereola could face arrest if he does not comply with the summons.

Pulse reports that the committee has been diligently investigating a petition submitted by the Abade-Toru Manga Community Development Initiative on December 4, 2023.

The petitioners accused NIMASA of neglecting to implement educational and skills acquisition projects in coastal communities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The allegation

In the petition, the group argued that NIMASA failed to follow through on its commitment to set up skills acquisition programs in the communities despite previously expressing willingness to do so in accordance with recommendations from the 2019 Global Maritime Security Conference.

“Rather than live up to this commitment, decided to build a Maritime Skill Acquisition Centre and twin lecture theatre in Kaduna State, where the DG hails from,” the petition stated.

The committee has called Dayo to testify regarding the agency’s failure to establish skills acquisition centres in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers.