ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Reps summons NIMASA DG for probe on alleged misappropriation

Segun Adeyemi

The committee has called Dayo to testify regarding the agency’s failure to establish skills acquisition centres in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers.

The House of Representatives has summoned Dr Dayo Mobereola. [Facebook]
The House of Representatives has summoned Dr Dayo Mobereola. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

In a statement released on Saturday, July 6, the committee, led by Hon. Michael Irom Etaba, warned that Dr Mobereola could face arrest if he does not comply with the summons.

Pulse reports that the committee has been diligently investigating a petition submitted by the Abade-Toru Manga Community Development Initiative on December 4, 2023.

The petitioners accused NIMASA of neglecting to implement educational and skills acquisition projects in coastal communities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the petition, the group argued that NIMASA failed to follow through on its commitment to set up skills acquisition programs in the communities despite previously expressing willingness to do so in accordance with recommendations from the 2019 Global Maritime Security Conference.

“Rather than live up to this commitment, decided to build a Maritime Skill Acquisition Centre and twin lecture theatre in Kaduna State, where the DG hails from,” the petition stated.

The committee has called Dayo to testify regarding the agency’s failure to establish skills acquisition centres in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers.

The statement warned that if the Director-General does not comply, the committee will instruct the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to arrest and bring him in.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How mathematician developed a special system to win the lottery 14 times

How mathematician developed a special system to win the lottery 14 times

FG vows to sue Daily Trust over LGBT claim in Samoa Agreement

FG vows to sue Daily Trust over LGBT claim in Samoa Agreement

Reps summons NIMASA DG for probe on alleged misappropriation

Reps summons NIMASA DG for probe on alleged misappropriation

Soldiers kill 11 ISWAP terrorists after fierce gun battle in Sambisa Forest

Soldiers kill 11 ISWAP terrorists after fierce gun battle in Sambisa Forest

He's on a journey to transform Kaduna - APC passes vote of confidence on Sani

He's on a journey to transform Kaduna - APC passes vote of confidence on Sani

Umahi begs 5 governors to cooperate with FG on Cross River-Abuja Highway project

Umahi begs 5 governors to cooperate with FG on Cross River-Abuja Highway project

That was a child’s play - PDP reacts to court judgement against Ighodalo

That was a child’s play - PDP reacts to court judgement against Ighodalo

Obasanjo unveils book on how Soludo transformed Nigerian banks

Obasanjo unveils book on how Soludo transformed Nigerian banks

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army

Tinubu buoyed by display of equipment, physical fitness by Nigerian Army

Pulse Sports

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Osimhen, Calafiori in, Nketiah out: Arsenal's dream transfer window to challenge Man City

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

I spent 11 months in a dungeon - Nigerian deportees narrate harrowing experience in Turkey

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Hisbah seizes 142 cartons of alcohol headed for Daura, Katsina

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at MMA2 Lagos

Passengers stunned as couple takes wedding vows at Lagos airport

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba [Twitter:@kepukepunews]

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba