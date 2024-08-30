'Modern-day Nostradamus' - Reps lauds Gbajabiamila's impact on 10th assembly

Described as a "modern-day Nostradamus," Gbajabiamila's foresight in leadership has left an indelible mark on the nation.

According to Hon. Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila's pivotal role in supporting Speaker Tajudeen Abbas' emergence as his successor underscores his deep understanding of the complexities of the 10th House.

Abbas' achievements, particularly in legislative reforms, reflect Gbajabiamila's keen eye for talent and leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Gbajabiamila's vision has transformed the 10th House into a formidable institution," noted Agbese.

Agbese stated that under Abbas' leadership, the lower chamber has seen unprecedented reforms, including the expansion of committees to enhance legislative oversight.

He stated that this move has significantly bolstered accountability and transparency within government operations.

Abbas-led Reps sets new record for most bills passed in 12 months

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

In just over a year, Abbas has overseen the passage of over 80 bills, the consolidation of 10, and the referral of 88 to relevant committees.

Notable among these is the landmark Electricity Act 2023 and its subsequent amendment in 2024, both of which have revolutionised Nigeria's energy sector.

Speaker Abbas' leadership has also been a unifying force, advocating for national integration in the ongoing constitution review exercise. His achievements are seen as a direct result of Gbajabiamila's strategic mentorship.