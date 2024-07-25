ADVERTISEMENT
'Don't join planned protest' - Reps Deputy Speaker tells Southeast youths

Segun Adeyemi

The Deputy Speaker also called on all Nigerians to trust the current administration's reform agenda.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu. [Facebook]
Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu. [Facebook]

This appeal came on Wednesday, July 24, following President Bola Tinubu's signing the South East Development Commission (SEDC) bill into law.

Kalu emphasised that President Tinubu's action demonstrates a commitment to addressing longstanding regional grievances and developmental challenges.

"To my fellow South-Easterners, I implore you not to join the planned looming anti-government protests," Kalu stated during a press briefing in Abuja, the nation's capital.

He highlighted that the SEDC bill aims to tackle ecological problems and infrastructural damages resulting from the civil war, marking a crucial step towards regional rehabilitation.

READ ALSO: Senator Ubah lauds Tinubu for landmark Southeast Development Bill

"Let us view the signing of the SEDC bill into law as a testament to the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration's resolve to heal the wounds of the past, bury the rumours of the 'marginalisation of the Southeast geopolitical zone,' and renew the hope of the nation towards equitable economic growth and socio-cultural renewal," Kalu added.

Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu on the floor of parliament during a plenary session in the House of Representatives. [Facebook]
Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu on the floor of parliament during a plenary session in the House of Representatives. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
He reassured that these reforms would eventually lead to economic stability, reduced inflation, and significant job creation through industrialisation and the efforts of organisations like the SEDC.

"This is a time for unity and progress, not division and unrest," Kalu concluded, appealing for national solidarity and patience as the government implements its development plans.

