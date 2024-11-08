ADVERTISEMENT
Report: 133.1 million Nigerians at risk of hunger crisis in 2025

Segun Adeyemi

With about 5.4 million people, including nearly 800,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women at risk of malnutrition, the report underscores the critical need for targeted interventions.

A woman react during a disgruntled faction of older women and Inspired group march with a banner during a walk demanding better government due to the recent hike in insecurity, hunger and inequality. [Getty Images]
The report, released on Thursday, November 7, is part of the Cadre Harmonisé food and nutrition insecurity analysis compiled by the Nigerian government in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the World Food Programme, and UNICEF.

The projected hunger crisis is expected to worsen during Nigeria's lean season, spanning June to August.

FAO’s statement highlighted the urgency, noting, “It is an alarming seven million people increase from the same period last year, driven by economic hardship, record-high inflation, impacts of climate change, and ongoing violence in northeastern states.”

The report anticipates that those at "emergency" levels of food insecurity (Phase 4) will surge by nearly 80%, climbing from one million individuals in 2024 to 1.8 million by 2025.

Although no areas are currently classified at "catastrophe" levels (Phase 5), the population in the northeast, particularly in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, and some northwest states like Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara, remains highly vulnerable.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Report: 133.1 million Nigerians at risk of hunger crisis in 2025

