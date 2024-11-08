Report: 133.1 million Nigerians at risk of hunger crisis in 2025

The report, released on Thursday, November 7, is part of the Cadre Harmonisé food and nutrition insecurity analysis compiled by the Nigerian government in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the World Food Programme, and UNICEF.

The projected hunger crisis is expected to worsen during Nigeria's lean season, spanning June to August.

FAO’s statement highlighted the urgency, noting, “It is an alarming seven million people increase from the same period last year, driven by economic hardship, record-high inflation, impacts of climate change, and ongoing violence in northeastern states.”

The report anticipates that those at "emergency" levels of food insecurity (Phase 4) will surge by nearly 80%, climbing from one million individuals in 2024 to 1.8 million by 2025.

Although no areas are currently classified at "catastrophe" levels (Phase 5), the population in the northeast, particularly in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, and some northwest states like Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara, remains highly vulnerable.