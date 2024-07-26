ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Over 733 million people faced biting hunger last year - Africa most affected

News Agency Of Nigeria

The report stated that, in 2023, 2.33 billion people faced moderate or severe food insecurity, with more than 864 million experiencing severe food insecurity.

Over 733 million people faced biting hunger in 2023
Over 733 million people faced biting hunger in 2023

Recommended articles

Also, 1.2 billion adults have been projected to be obese by 2030. This is contained in the 2024 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) Report.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SOFI Report is a collaborative effort by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, and other world organisations. The others are the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the World Health Organisation, and the World Food Programme.

The report was made available to journalists by Victor Aguayo, the Director, of the Child Nutrition and Development Programme Group, UNICEF, on Thursday in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report stated that, in 2023, 2.33 billion people faced moderate or severe food insecurity, with more than 864 million experiencing severe food insecurity. It added that more than 2.8 billion people were not able to afford a healthy diet in 2022, with 71.5% in low-income countries affected.

On exclusive breastfeeding, it said that progress had been made, with rates increasing to 48%. It, however, said that achieving the other global nutrition targets remained challenging.

On child malnutrition, the report said that stunting among children under five years was at 22.3%, with stagnation in low birthweight prevalence and increased anaemia in women. It said that adult obesity had risen to 15.8% in 2022 from 12.1% in 2012 with projections indicating 1.2 billion obese adults by 2030.

The report called on all governments to increase investments in proven, sustainable and cost-effective interventions to prevent child malnutrition, focusing on the critical first 1,000 days.

“Good nutrition in early childhood is a game changer for children and nations,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It urged governments to adopt fiscal and regulatory policies to promote access to nutritious, safe, affordable and sustainable foods for children and their families. It also enjoined governments to discourage the production, marketing and consumption of nutrient-poor and ultra-processed foods and beverages.

“Investing in data in these areas is important,” it added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

VIDEO: Obama endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidency

VIDEO: Obama endorses Kamala Harris for 2024 US presidency

Katsina Police capture 2 bandit informants in cemetery with rustled animals

Katsina Police capture 2 bandit informants in cemetery with rustled animals

KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

KASU lecturers to protest for 2 weeks over 5 months' unpaid salaries in 2022

No matter how hungry we are, we'll partner for economic growth - Tinubu tells China

No matter how hungry we are, we'll partner for economic growth - Tinubu tells China

'We can't blame God for giving us these children' - Tinubu tells traditional leaders

'We can't blame God for giving us these children' - Tinubu tells traditional leaders

Over 733 million people faced biting hunger last year - Africa most affected

Over 733 million people faced biting hunger last year - Africa most affected

'Reflect on #EndSARS before protesting' - Afenifere warns Nigerians

'Reflect on #EndSARS before protesting' - Afenifere warns Nigerians

'I have no cabal' - Tinubu says he's following God's direction to lead Nigeria

'I have no cabal' - Tinubu says he's following God's direction to lead Nigeria

'A deeply patriotic Nigerian': Peter Obi pays tribute to late Ohanaeze leader

'A deeply patriotic Nigerian': Peter Obi pays tribute to late Ohanaeze leader

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Philip Shaibu. [ICIR]

Reinstated Edo Deputy Governor, Shaibu appoints aides

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

Almajiri commission to return 10,000 out-of-school children to classroom by September

Umo Eno.

Gov Eno defends move to construct 18-floor tower in Lagos despite criticism

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules [PT]

TCN suspends AEDC for non-compliance with market rules