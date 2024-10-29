RCCG suspends 2 pastors amid homosexuality allegations

These accusations emerged through anonymous messages reportedly sent to a popular blog, with the individuals alleging sexual abuse by the two church leaders.

In a statement released by the RCCG leadership, National Overseer Pastor Sunday Akande confirmed the suspension and emphasised the church’s commitment to upholding biblical principles.

“This memo serves to inform you of serious allegations of homosexuality against Pastor Ayorinde Ade Bello and Deacon Oke Mayowa,” read Akande’s memo, which was distributed to all national church organs.

RCCG officials underscored the importance of conducting a thorough and confidential inquiry. The church’s doctrine, as emphasised in the statement, strictly opposes acts of homosexuality, citing specific Bible verses such as Leviticus 18:22 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 to clarify its stance.

"As you are aware, the doctrine of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) does not allow or tolerate any act of homosexuality,” the church stated.

The investigation, which is expected to conclude within two weeks, aims to maintain confidentiality while ensuring all involved parties are treated with respect.

Both AdeBello and Mayowa have been instructed to fully cooperate and remain temporarily relieved of their duties during this period.