RCCG suspends 2 pastors amid homosexuality allegations

Segun Adeyemi

Both pastors have been instructed to fully cooperate and remain temporarily relieved of their duties during this period.

RCCG General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye. [Facebook]

These accusations emerged through anonymous messages reportedly sent to a popular blog, with the individuals alleging sexual abuse by the two church leaders.

In a statement released by the RCCG leadership, National Overseer Pastor Sunday Akande confirmed the suspension and emphasised the church’s commitment to upholding biblical principles.

“This memo serves to inform you of serious allegations of homosexuality against Pastor Ayorinde Ade Bello and Deacon Oke Mayowa,” read Akande’s memo, which was distributed to all national church organs.

READ ALSO: Adeboye apologises for saying Christians who don’t pay tithe may not make heaven

RCCG officials underscored the importance of conducting a thorough and confidential inquiry. The church’s doctrine, as emphasised in the statement, strictly opposes acts of homosexuality, citing specific Bible verses such as Leviticus 18:22 and 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 to clarify its stance.

"As you are aware, the doctrine of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) does not allow or tolerate any act of homosexuality,” the church stated.

READ ALSO: How I got duped by fake military commandant - Pastor Adeboye

The investigation, which is expected to conclude within two weeks, aims to maintain confidentiality while ensuring all involved parties are treated with respect.

Both AdeBello and Mayowa have been instructed to fully cooperate and remain temporarily relieved of their duties during this period.

“Please ensure that the investigation is conducted confidentially and with respect for all parties involved,” Akande stated, adding that the church would handle the matter with “care and integrity.”

RCCG suspends 2 pastors amid homosexuality allegations

