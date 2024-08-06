'Rice Kimono' - Shaibu, protesters slam Tinubu's rice subsidy amid national unrest

Critics argue that this decision is a strategic attempt to pacify the public amidst widespread discontent with the government's performance.

Ahead of the protests, the federal government, through Minister of Information Mohammed Idris, announced the distribution of 740 trucks of grains to various states.

The price reduction for rice was highlighted as part of these measures.

ADVERTISEMENT

A viral video captured a protester voicing frustration with Tinubu's reliance on rice as a solution to numerous issues.

"You complain about insecurity, rice. You complain about unemployment, rice. You complain about the fact that we're hungry, rice... We say we want to protest, rice," the protester stated.

Tinubu suffers more backlash

Phrank Shaibu, special assistant on public communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, criticised the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on X, Shaibu said, "The ruling All Progressives Congress and Bola Tinubu might as well ditch the broom logo for RICE, now that they've enlightened us on the magical powers of rice as the ultimate solution to all our problems in Nigeria instead of dragging Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi into their Hilda Baci Jollof."