ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

VIDEO: Pro-Wike ex-LG bosses challenge police order, stage mass protest in Rivers

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Fubara last week advised the newly appointed caretaker committee chairmen to work remotely if trying to enter council secretariats could disrupt peace in the state.

Angry Protesters. [Getty Images]
Angry Protesters. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

In Buguma, the headquarters of Asari-Toru LGA, former Chairman Onengiyeofori George and his supporters marched through the town’s streets, singing in support of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

They held placards urging the police to maintain their presence at the council headquarters, with messages such as “Sim Fubara Can’t Continue to Act As He Likes” and “There’s No Vacancy in Asari-Toru Council.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the Rivers State Police Command’s warning against protests, the pro-Wike former LGA leaders demonstrated in their local councils.

Another group protested in Abonnema, the headquarters of Akuku-Toru LGA, supporting the continued police closure of council premises.

As reported by Channels TV, the police took control of the council secretariats of all 23 LGAs in the oil-rich South-South region last Tuesday due to a crisis over the expired three-year tenure of the former LGA chairmen, which resulted in three deaths.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara promptly appointed 23 caretaker chairmen, but the police have continued to block access to the council premises to prevent further disorder.

Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]
Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In his address to them, Governor Fubara advised the newly appointed caretaker committee chairmen to work remotely if trying to enter council secretariats could disrupt peace in the state.

He said, “Let me also advise that as you resume in your respective local governments, please, I do not want any confrontation, it is not in my nature. It is not my style.

“Whatever happened yesterday (Tuesday), I know, and the world knows that it is not from you people.

“Let me also advise that as you resume in your respective local governments, please, I do not want any confrontation, it is not in my nature. It is not my style.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whatever happened yesterday (last Tuesday), I know, and the world knows that it is not from you people.”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NUJ cautions politicians against attacking journalists during Ondo, Edo elections

NUJ cautions politicians against attacking journalists during Ondo, Edo elections

VIDEO: Pro-Wike ex-LG bosses challenge police order, stage mass protest in Rivers

VIDEO: Pro-Wike ex-LG bosses challenge police order, stage mass protest in Rivers

Kano CP deploys more personnel to contending palaces amid Emirship tussle

Kano CP deploys more personnel to contending palaces amid Emirship tussle

How Guinness conquered football in Nigeria for over a decade

How Guinness conquered football in Nigeria for over a decade

Vice President Shettima's mother-in-law, Abubakar-Albishir passes away at 69

Vice President Shettima's mother-in-law, Abubakar-Albishir passes away at 69

Kalu’s role crucial to success of Pan-African Parliament - Reps spokesman

Kalu’s role crucial to success of Pan-African Parliament - Reps spokesman

Tinubu excited over milestone in gold programme as Alake presents gold bars

Tinubu excited over milestone in gold programme as Alake presents gold bars

Obi never accused FG of wasting millions on national anthem - Media group

Obi never accused FG of wasting millions on national anthem - Media group

Gov Bago wants FG to probe NAHCON over ₦90bn Hajj subsidy

Gov Bago wants FG to probe NAHCON over ₦90bn Hajj subsidy

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing

Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu

'Time to stop this insensitivity' - Peter Obi faults move to buy new presidential jet