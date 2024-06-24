VIDEO: Pro-Wike ex-LG bosses challenge police order, stage mass protest in Rivers

In Buguma, the headquarters of Asari-Toru LGA, former Chairman Onengiyeofori George and his supporters marched through the town’s streets, singing in support of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

They held placards urging the police to maintain their presence at the council headquarters, with messages such as “Sim Fubara Can’t Continue to Act As He Likes” and “There’s No Vacancy in Asari-Toru Council.”

Despite the Rivers State Police Command’s warning against protests, the pro-Wike former LGA leaders demonstrated in their local councils.

Another group protested in Abonnema, the headquarters of Akuku-Toru LGA, supporting the continued police closure of council premises.

As reported by Channels TV, the police took control of the council secretariats of all 23 LGAs in the oil-rich South-South region last Tuesday due to a crisis over the expired three-year tenure of the former LGA chairmen, which resulted in three deaths.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara promptly appointed 23 caretaker chairmen, but the police have continued to block access to the council premises to prevent further disorder.

Pulse Nigeria

Fubara tells caretaker chairmen to work remotely

In his address to them, Governor Fubara advised the newly appointed caretaker committee chairmen to work remotely if trying to enter council secretariats could disrupt peace in the state.

He said, “Let me also advise that as you resume in your respective local governments, please, I do not want any confrontation, it is not in my nature. It is not my style.

“Whatever happened yesterday (Tuesday), I know, and the world knows that it is not from you people.

