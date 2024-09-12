ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

PHOTOS: President Tinubu meets King Charles III to foster Nigeria-UK partnership

Segun Adeyemi

Tinubu's meeting with the British monarch underscores his administration's diplomatic focus on building strong international alliances to benefit Nigeria's growth and development.

R-L: President Tinubu meets King Charles III to foster Nigeria-UK partnership. [X, formerly Twitter]
R-L: President Tinubu meets King Charles III to foster Nigeria-UK partnership. [X, formerly Twitter]

Recommended articles

This visit marked a pivotal step in bolstering the longstanding ties between nations.

According to a statement from Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Tinubu's visit emphasised Nigeria's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the UK.

"President Bola Tinubu visited His Majesty, King Charles, at Buckingham Palace. The significant meeting highlighted the ongoing diplomatic ties and partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom," Olusegun posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Tinubu commits to replicate China’s infrastructure in Nigeria

The Royal Family also acknowledged the meeting, sharing a photograph of President Tinubu and King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Their post, captioned with the Nigerian flag emoji, stated: "🇳🇬 Yesterday, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria visited His Majesty at Buckingham Palace."

This visit is expected to enhance cooperation between both countries, particularly in trade, security, and cultural exchanges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tinubu's meeting with the British monarch underscores his administration's diplomatic focus on building strong international alliances to benefit Nigeria's growth and development.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Suspects confess to vandalising Edo armoured cable due to economic hardship

Suspects confess to vandalising Edo armoured cable due to economic hardship

Osun mourns as Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland passes away at 86

Osun mourns as Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland passes away at 86

400 Nigerians deported from UAE arrive at Abuja airport

400 Nigerians deported from UAE arrive at Abuja airport

PHOTOS: President Tinubu meets King Charles III to foster Nigeria-UK partnership

PHOTOS: President Tinubu meets King Charles III to foster Nigeria-UK partnership

Anambra Govt vows to go after parents who use their children for street begging

Anambra Govt vows to go after parents who use their children for street begging

Your tenure has expired, stop acting as chairman - BoT sec tells Abure

Your tenure has expired, stop acting as chairman - BoT sec tells Abure

Gov Buni to return Mafa residents displaced by Boko Haram to ancestral homes

Gov Buni to return Mafa residents displaced by Boko Haram to ancestral homes

FG hands over 24,180 bags of maize, 5,828 bags of garri to Akwa Ibom Govt

FG hands over 24,180 bags of maize, 5,828 bags of garri to Akwa Ibom Govt

LP demands probe of Obi, others over alleged misuse of 2023 campaign funds

LP demands probe of Obi, others over alleged misuse of 2023 campaign funds

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education [Punch Newspapers]

Minister faces lawsuit over 18-year age limit for WAEC and NECO

Benedict Akika, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Gunmen kidnap PDP chieftain in Ibadan, Police confirm

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Facebook]

Tinubu praises FOCAC for boosting China-Africa trade to $280 billion

Edo declares cholera outbreak, confirms 6 cases [DailyNews24]

Edo declares cholera outbreak, confirms 6 cases