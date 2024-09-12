PHOTOS: President Tinubu meets King Charles III to foster Nigeria-UK partnership

This visit marked a pivotal step in bolstering the longstanding ties between nations.

According to a statement from Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Tinubu's visit emphasised Nigeria's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the UK.

"President Bola Tinubu visited His Majesty, King Charles, at Buckingham Palace. The significant meeting highlighted the ongoing diplomatic ties and partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom," Olusegun posted on X.

The Royal Family also acknowledged the meeting, sharing a photograph of President Tinubu and King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

Their post, captioned with the Nigerian flag emoji, stated: "🇳🇬 Yesterday, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria visited His Majesty at Buckingham Palace."

This visit is expected to enhance cooperation between both countries, particularly in trade, security, and cultural exchanges.

