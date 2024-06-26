Youth group wants Atiku to contest for presidency in 2027

The President of NYFA, Prof. Gold Emmanuel, in a statement on Wednesday by the group’s Director of Publicity, Dare Dada, said that the support group arrived at the call at its annual convention in Lagos.

Emmanuel said that NYFA remained a leading support group for Abubakar with solid grassroots bases across the 36 states in Nigeria.

According to her, the national leadership of the group has highlighted some of the key personal achievements of the former vice president and found him worthy to lead the country.

She said that these achievements included the fact that Abubakar had been running one of Nigeria’s international universities successfully and other businesses successfully.

The president said: “We are of the opinion that anyone seeking public office must first of all be successful in private business.

“Atiku will bring his experience in private business to the fore in the running of the economy of the country.

“He will correct the current economic distortions brought about by bad policies of APC-led government, a man with vast experience both in private and public enterprise needs to be in the saddle come 2027,” she said.

Emmanuel further said Abubakar’s philanthropic gestures were a remarkable trait of a great leader.

“His desire to see to the education of some of the Chibok girls, who were rescued years back without making it a publicity item is commendable,” she said.

On the current economic hardship being faced by Nigerians, the president assured that Atiku was capable of navigating Nigeria in the right economic direction if allowed to run the affairs of the country.

She emphasised the need for a passionate Nigerian President, who understands the economic and the political dynamics of the country.

“Alhaji Atiku paraded the best economic blueprint during the 2023 Presidential campaign,” she said.

Emmanuel said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ”had stolen“ many of Atiku’s programmes, some of which, they claimed, were being implemented wrongly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar has been running for the office of the president unsuccessfully each election year under different political platforms after serving as vice president between 1999 and 2007.