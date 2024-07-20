RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

You betrayed Atiku, I'm done with you - Doyin Okupe tells Obi

Nurudeen Shotayo

Okupe accused Obi of going against Atiku in the 2023 general election because of his thirst for the presidency.

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]
Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

Recommended articles

Okupe also rejected the notion that he has betrayed Obi following his recent comments that seem to support President Bola Tinubu's policies.

The ex-presidential aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan has been in the spotlight recently after recovering from a life-threatening ailment that required him to go under the knife.

He was instrumental in the former Anambra Governor's decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for LP in 2022 and also led his campaign before an indictment in a financial fraud case forced him to resign.

But, he has since announced his departure from the Labour Party, and this has put him at daggers drawn with Obi's supporters.

Peter Obi, the LP 2023 presidential election candidate.
Peter Obi, the LP 2023 presidential election candidate. Pulse Nigeria

In a video that circulated on social media on Friday, July 19, 2024, Okupe denied the insinuation that he betrayed the former presidential candidate, maintaining that he only withdrew his support for Obi because he was no longer interested in working with him.

Conversely, he accused Obi of betraying the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to contest the last general election.

He stressed that the former Governor's thirst for the presidency pushed him to go against Atiku, who brought him into national politics.

“They said I betrayed Obi. No. How can I betray him? I started politics in 1978. Obi was nowhere else. My life and political destiny cannot be tied to Obi’s ambition. I wish Obi well, but I am done with him. We wanted to achieve something, but we couldn’t achieve it.

“Obi was the vice-presidential candidate of Atiku Abubakar in 2019. He brought him to the national limelight. Because of his own ambition, which was correct and due, Obi left the party and contested against Atiku. If people said I betrayed Obi, what did Obi do to Atiku? It is not fair.

“It is Obi’s interest in 2023 that made him go on a collision course against his former master. Obi was not my master; I was his supporter. If I supported him up to a point and decided to go back and be myself, how can that be an offence?” Okupe said.

Peter Obi (left) hugs Atiku Abubakar (right) before a meeting in Abuja on October 12, 2018
Peter Obi (left) hugs Atiku Abubakar (right) before a meeting in Abuja on October 12, 2018 ece-auto-gen

According to him, he dropped his presidential ambition to declare support for Obi after Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, encouraged him to throw his weight behind presidential aspirants from the South-East region.

“Baba said if we are to rotate it to the south, which section of the south should it go? And I said Baba, in truth and fairness, let us be factual, Southwest has been president, Obasanjo. South-South has been president, Jonathan in recent times. Only South East has not had a shot at it and I found it to be an injustice, but there is nothing a single person can do.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'I'm slim, fit and active' - Reno Omokri, Dele Momodu fight dirty over Tinubu

'I'm slim, fit and active' - Reno Omokri, Dele Momodu fight dirty over Tinubu

You betrayed Atiku, I'm done with you - Doyin Okupe tells Obi

You betrayed Atiku, I'm done with you - Doyin Okupe tells Obi

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

I called Obaseki's phone 111 times, he refused to pick up - Shaibu

1 million Nigerian children die annually before their 5th birthday - Official

1 million Nigerian children die annually before their 5th birthday - Official

FG targets 2 million installations annually to bridge metering gap

FG targets 2 million installations annually to bridge metering gap

Shaibu resumes as deputy governor, tells Obaseki 'I will work from home'

Shaibu resumes as deputy governor, tells Obaseki 'I will work from home'

It's against Islamic religion - Katsina cleric warns youths to shun planned protest

It's against Islamic religion - Katsina cleric warns youths to shun planned protest

Tinubu assembled worst economic team since 1999 - Northern groups

Tinubu assembled worst economic team since 1999 - Northern groups

Edo 2024: APC candidate Monday Okpebholo demands justice for slain police aide

Edo 2024: APC candidate Monday Okpebholo demands justice for slain police aide

Pulse Sports

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Trending

Former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Dr Asue Ighodalo

Court rejects Shuaibu's challenge to Ighodalo's PDP candidacy in Edo election

Senator Ali Ndume. [Facebook/Getty Images]

Senate refuses to sanction Ndume for remarks against lawmakers

Bayelsa state Governor, Douye Diri. [@govdouyediri]

Appeal Court affirms Diri’s re-election victory as Bayelsa governor

From people's representatives to Tinubu's puppet - Atiku blasts senators over Ndume

Senators turning into Tinubu's puppets - Atiku fumes over Ndume's sacking