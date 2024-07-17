RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP, Gov Eno risk losing structure to APC in Akwa Ibom ahead of LG polls

Segun Adeyemi

APC strategic move is seen as a potential game-changer, as it could capitalise on any missteps by the PDP and significantly impact the upcoming election.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno [Twitter:@_PastorUmoEno]
The opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) has strategically zoned the chairmanship position to Ikot Ekpene Urban Clan.

Over the weekend, the APC convened a significant meeting at Chief Sunny Ibanga's residence in Utu Ikot Ekpenyong.

Key party figures attended this meeting, including Chief Sunny Ibanga, Pastor Sunny Ibuot, Special Assistant to the Senate President on Protocol Kufre Okure, the Chapter Chairman, the Ward Chairmen, and various chairmanship and councillorship aspirants.

During the meeting, the APC officially announced the zoning of the chairmanship position to Ikot Ekpene Urban Clan and saw councillorship aspirants obtaining their nomination forms.

This move has caused concern among some members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), grappling with an unresolved zoning dispute.

The Amanyam people, a minority group with a voting strength of 29,000, are advocating for zoning in their favour since someone from the Urban Clan held the last chairmanship.

With an immense voting strength of 62,000, the Urban Clan is pushing for inclusivity, arguing that Amanyam people already hold the House of Assembly seat and commissionership. They fear being left out if the chairmanship goes to another group.

Political analysts are closely watching the APC's decision to zone the chairmanship to the majority Urban Clan. This strategic move is seen as a potential game-changer, as it could capitalise on any missteps by the PDP and significantly impact the upcoming election.

A prominent politician, speaking anonymously, has raised concerns about the potential consequences of the PDP's unresolved zoning issues. If not addressed, these issues could allow the APC to align with the majority Urban Clan and potentially secure a victory in the upcoming election.

Segun Adeyemi

