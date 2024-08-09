Why INEC can’t conduct LG polls - Council boss cites past controversies

Ayoola made his position known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. NAN reports that State Independent Electoral Commissions (SIECs) currently conduct council polls.

The calls for INEC to take over the conduct of council polls followed a recent Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to local government. Those calling for the takeover believe that it would prevent state governors from imposing their candidates on councils.

Ayoola told NAN that the call lacked merit as INEC had never conducted a rancour-free poll in Nigeria to warrant such a call.

“Tell me which election INEC has conducted without a controversy,” he said.

According to him, it is irreconcilable that some Nigerians are clamouring for state police and true federalism and, at the same time, seeking the abolition of SIECs. He urged Nigerians to suggest how to improve the conduct of local government elections rather than agitating for INEC to do it.

“It will only get better, it is a gradual process,” he added.

He, however, supported calls for true federalism and the creation of state police, saying that councils could not be taken away from states.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court held that the 774 local governments in the country should independently manage their funds.

