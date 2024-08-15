Why I’ll remain in PDP, work for our governorship candidate – Mimiko's ally

Tofowomo, who represented Ondo South Senatorial District in the Ninth Assembly, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Okitipupa, pledging to work for the party’s governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

NAN reports that no fewer than 29 PDP chieftains in the state and Mimiko’s allies defected to the ruling APC on Wednesday in Akure.

They included: Ebenezer Alabi, a former PDP Chairman in the state, Messrs Jide Adejuyigbe, Gboye Adegbenro, Tunde Atere, Ajani Oladipupo and Chief Yele Ogundipe.

Others were a former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jumoke Akindele, Gboluga Ikengboju and Kolade Akinjo, who both represented Okitipupa/Irele and Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituencies respectively in the Ninth Assembly.

Tofowomo, a former Commissioner for Transportation in the state, said Mimiko remained his boss and leader, adding that the story of his life would remain incomplete without the former governor.

“It was Mimiko who gave me the opportunity to serve as commissioner for transportation for six years,” he said.

The former senator said he owed Mimiko and PDP gratitude for the opportunity they gave him to serve his people, both as commissioner and senator.

Tofowomo, however, said that he would not condemn his colleagues’ decision to dump PDP, admitting that there were several reasons which might have informed their action.

“Every politician has a reason(s) for moving from one party or another. I lived in the United Kingdom for 26 years and I’ve adopted their political style of not dumping parties at every slightest provocation.

“I served as commissioner for six years and senator for four years. So, what else am I looking for? Is it money, prestige or fame? I think God has been good to me,” he said.