We're coming to take over Lagos - APGA declares after restructuring

Ezenna said this at the Lagos State APGA Stakeholders Meeting on Wednesday, adding that the crisis bedevilling the party had been addressed.

She urged all members present at the meeting to move to their local governments to mobilise members for the party.

“Previously, we were saddled with challenges, several camps, and factions with court cases, but now we are one with our National Chairman in the person of Chief Edozie Njoku emerging.

“The man, Njoku is a principled person and before one can follow him, one needs to be transparent, true and hardworking and with him now in the saddle, APGA is out to win elections.

“It will not be business as usual in Lagos APGA, because we want to start winning elections in the state,” Ezenna said.

According to her, APGA is a national party and not a state, as its presence is noticed in many states of the country, and authenticated by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

She urged all offended members to bury their grievances for the party to move forward.

Also speaking, Adeshina Olayokun, Interim Chairman, APGA Restructuring, Lagos, said with the restructuring, the presence of the party would be resounding in the political space.

“Lagos APGA is restructuring and we want people to come forward to give ideas that will move the party forward.

“We will be coming out to speak to the public on what we feel should be done in Lagos State. All of us must come together to keep the state moving,” Olayokun said.

Also, Femi Ferguson, a former Chairman, of APGA, Lagos State, said the meeting was aimed at reinvigorating and restoring APGA’s glory in Lagos State and all over the country.

Ferguson said that APGA had done well in elections in the past but the party has been in disarray due to its chairmanship tussle.

“But now that we are back to the mainstream politics, there is something great that will happen. There is going to political quake in Lagos,” he said.

Maxwell Ogoke, APGA Ojo Local Government Area Leader, tasked all APGA members to be united for the party to succeed in Lagos.

“My members and I at Ojo will support the party, as long as we are carried along. We are ready to see the party win elections,” Ogoke said.