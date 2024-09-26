We won't let APC repeat Edo tricks in Delta - PDP braces up for 2027

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arenyeka emerged as Delta PDP Chairman following the Party’s Delegate Congress on Aug. 31, 2024.

Arenyeka described what happened in Edo as unfortunate where the ruling PDP lost to the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the recently held governorship election.

He assured that he would bring into play his wealth of experience as a party loyalist and team player to ensure enduring peace and loyalty in the state party.

Arenyeka said, “The Edo experience will not be the case in Delta.

“The story of that Edo election is a story for another day. I would say that it is rather shameful and we pray that nothing like that will ever happen in Delta.

” This is because we are organised and they know that we are organised and we are going to make sure we block all loopholes and reconcile aggrieved members.

“We have held primaries and after primaries, when a candidate emerges, you come back and build the party.

“So, for those who are here, we will stay together, for those who are not here, we will do everything possible to bring them back and stay together so that the debacle that happened in Edo state will not happen here.”

Arenyeka said that the inaugural meeting allowed them to familiarise themselves with themselves and formally introduce the principal officers of the party at the state levels.

“It allowed us to pass messages of solidarity and goodwill to our supporters in the 25 local governments of the state.

“We have also highlighted the principles of loyalty which is the hallmark of a good party man,” Arenyeka said.

On the challenges facing the party in the state, the chairman said that the inaugural meeting was the beginning and a symbol of love.

“We are not going to waste time, we shall go round to visit members of the party across the state to bring all members back into the fold.

