ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

We will continue to criticise Fubara’s govt, says Rivers APC Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Okocha challenged those saying the lawmakers defected to APC to show proof of their registration as members and their membership cards to buttress their claims.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

Recommended articles

Okocha, who stated this on Sunday in Abuja at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) news forum, said it was the responsibility of APC in Rivers to put Fubara’s administration in constant check.

“Our position as a vibrant opposition in Rivers is, first and foremost, to speak for the voiceless in the society via constructive criticisms and point out grey areas to the state government.

“By so doing, we are demarketing Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are not expected to be applauding the PDP government in Rivers. Doing that means we won’t be able to win future elections in the state.

“Our business is to constructively criticise the government and that is what is giving us an edge; otherwise, we inherited an APC that was not a party but a social club,” Okocha said.

He said that this was so because Rotimi Amaechi, the immediate past Minister of Works, who was then the APC leader in Rivers, customised and colonised the party.

He said that APC desired to see the ruling party and other opposition parties weakened so it could have a smooth sail in the 2027 general elections.

“We can’t allow them to be strong; we will not close our eyes and watch them become united so that they will come again with their forces as the Labour Party did with Peter Obi, its presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the Federal High Court’s dismissal of a suit seeking to replace the pro-Wike 27 lawmakers, Okocha said they were not members of APC as was being insinuated.

He stated that there was no proof of the lawmakers’ registration as APC members, even at the ward level.

“They didn’t join us. I wooed them and did much more to get them to join us; I even begged them but they refused to join us.

“I am saying this as chairman of Rivers APC caretaker committee, clearly and without mincing words, that the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers are not our members.

“Let anyone saying they joined us to show proof; the law is not about emotion but facts,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okocha challenged those saying the lawmakers defected to APC to show proof of their registration as members and their membership cards to buttress their claims.

NAN reports that the pro-Wike lawmakers were reported to have defected from PDP to APC on Dec. 12, 2023.

The court held that the suit, instituted by the Action Peoples Party (APP) and marked FHC/ABJ/CR/978/2024, was statute-barred, as it was not filed within the 14 days allowed by law.

While the reported defection was said to have taken place on Dec. 12, 2023, APP filed its originating summons on July 12, 2024.

The party was requesting, among other things, that the court should empower the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the seats of the lawmakers vacant and conduct by-elections to replace them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi's camp lobbied for my support for 2023 presidential poll, I declined - Wike

Obi's camp lobbied for my support for 2023 presidential poll, I declined - Wike

NDLEA detains 2 businessmen, Canadian nurse for drug trafficking

NDLEA detains 2 businessmen, Canadian nurse for drug trafficking

Osinbajo backstabbing traitor, not qualified to talk about integrity - Reno Omokri

Osinbajo backstabbing traitor, not qualified to talk about integrity - Reno Omokri

Jigawa Gov sets up committee to investigate commissioner's alleged adultery

Jigawa Gov sets up committee to investigate commissioner's alleged adultery

We will continue to criticise Fubara’s govt, says Rivers APC Chairman

We will continue to criticise Fubara’s govt, says Rivers APC Chairman

I was 25% deaf without knowing it – Obasanjo

I was 25% deaf without knowing it – Obasanjo

FG to conduct investigative hearing on recurring grid disturbances

FG to conduct investigative hearing on recurring grid disturbances

Lagos issues 2-week ultimatum to residents of distressed buildings in Iponri Estate

Lagos issues 2-week ultimatum to residents of distressed buildings in Iponri Estate

He's trying to destroy our party - LP accuses Otti of arresting South-East Chairman

He's trying to destroy our party - LP accuses Otti of arresting South-East Chairman

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun APC chieftain, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye [NAN]

Don’t incite Nigerians against govt - APC Chieftain warns politicians

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and FCT minister, Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Fayose on Wike’s threats - 'A strong governor has nothing to fear'

NNPP 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso [Facebook]

NNPP members reject Kwankwaso’s leadership as APC faces mass defections in Kano

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalye Fubara

Wike, Fubara's feud has gone beyond reconciliation - Fayose