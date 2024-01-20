We accept outcomes of Supreme Court judgment on 6 governorship polls – APC

Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, while reacting to the development in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said “In every contest, you win some and lose some”.

Morka said the APC as a party, would continue to submit to the dictates of the rule of law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the apex court affirmed APC’s gubernatorial mandates in Gombe, Ogun, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Kebbi states.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court, however, decided in favour of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta.

“In every contest, you win some and lose some, but we must all continue to submit to the dictates of the rule of law and constitutional order.

“We congratulate the winners, particularly our Governors, Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Uba Sani (Kaduna) and Nasir Idris (Kebbi),” he said.