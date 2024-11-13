VP Shettima in Akure for APC's final rally ahead of Ondo governorship election

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa succeeded the late Rotimi Akeredolu, who died on December 26 2023, while in office, and is the flag bearer of the party in the upcoming election. Shettima, who arrived at the Akure Airport at noon, was accompanied by several governors and members of the national assembly.

Among the governors were; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State and Usman Ododo of Kogi State.

Also on the entourage was Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti, former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole, Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji Ojo, Minister of Youth, Ayodele Olawande among others.

