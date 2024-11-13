ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

VP Shettima in Akure for APC's final rally ahead of Ondo governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima was accompanied by several governors and members of the national assembly.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima [X:@officialSKSM]
Vice-President Kashim Shettima [X:@officialSKSM]

Recommended articles

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa succeeded the late Rotimi Akeredolu, who died on December 26 2023, while in office, and is the flag bearer of the party in the upcoming election. Shettima, who arrived at the Akure Airport at noon, was accompanied by several governors and members of the national assembly.

Among the governors were; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State and Usman Ododo of Kogi State.

Also on the entourage was Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele from Ekiti, former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole, Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji Ojo, Minister of Youth, Ayodele Olawande among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima is in Akure for the final campaign of the APC. He is billed to visit the Palace of Deji of Akure, Oba Ogunlade Aladetoyinbo, before going to the campaign venue.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Federal High Court to commence Christmas vacation on December 16

Federal High Court to commence Christmas vacation on December 16

Gov Okpebholo's inauguration disorder fuels worries about governance style

Gov Okpebholo's inauguration disorder fuels worries about governance style

Governor Makinde presents ₦678 billion budget for 2025 to Oyo Assembly

Governor Makinde presents ₦678 billion budget for 2025 to Oyo Assembly

C-G says Nigeria Customs hit ₦5.1trillon revenue target for 2024

C-G says Nigeria Customs hit ₦5.1trillon revenue target for 2024

VP Shettima in Akure for APC's final rally ahead of Ondo governorship election

VP Shettima in Akure for APC's final rally ahead of Ondo governorship election

Stake strikes another huge Esports sponsorship

Stake strikes another huge Esports sponsorship

BDC operator testifies to handling ₦416m for ex-Governor Obiano’s associate

BDC operator testifies to handling ₦416m for ex-Governor Obiano’s associate

Okpebholo halts all revenue collections, orders police to arrest violators

Okpebholo halts all revenue collections, orders police to arrest violators

US court confirms CIA's position on Bola Tinubu's past records

US court confirms CIA's position on Bola Tinubu's past records

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC and PDP. [Facebook]

Ex-Rep member, state party leaders decamp from PDP to APC

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Dr Kayode Ajulo (SAN), the Attorney General of Ondo state

Ondo AG says State’s future depends on Aiyedatiwa’s victory, APC to win all 18 LGAs

Senator Monday Okpebholo [Presidency]

Monday Okpebholo sworn in as new governor of Edo State

Donald Trump has been declared the 47th President of the United States. [Getty Images]

BREAKING: Donald Trump declared 47th US President