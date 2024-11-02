ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: 'Politics, Church must be dismantled' - Peter Obi

Segun Adeyemi

Nonetheless, Obi’s stance reflects his belief that rethinking Nigeria’s approach to religion and politics is crucial to building a more productive society.

Peter Obi. [Facebook]
Peter Obi. [Facebook]

Speaking on the snippet of the Honest Bunch podcast released on Saturday, November 2, Obi argued for shifting the focus from night vigils to night shifts, urging Nigerians to prioritise productivity.

“It’s attractive, politics and church, but it has to be dismantled,” Obi stated. “We are going to turn night vigil into night shift so that people can be productive.”

He stressed the need for a balance, acknowledging his own Christian faith while urging moderation in religious engagements.

READ ALSO: 'Peter Obi has been squeaky clean,' ex-governor's spokesman Tanko replies Sowore

Obi expressed concern over the dominance of church-related signs and activities across the country.

“If I go from here to my house, the only sign boards you see are those of churches,” he pointed out.

He highlighted that in Nigeria’s southeastern region, burial ceremonies have become predominant social events, adding, “If you go to the East, it’s burials and that’s not a country.”

READ ALSO: 'I can't be part of a mega fraud' — Sowore declines alliance with Atiku, Obi, others

Obi’s comments are likely to resonate with both supporters and critics. Supporters may view his remarks as a call for pragmatic reforms in pursuit of national progress, while critics may argue that faith is an essential part of Nigerian society.

This perspective, he implies, would redirect energy towards economic activities and societal advancement, paving the way for a more developed and balanced nation.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

Tax Reform Bill: Northern Forum backs Tinubu for rejecting NEC's decision

VIDEO: 'Politics, Church must be dismantled' - Peter Obi

'North cannot reap where it didn’t sow' – Omirhobo backs Tax Reform Bill

British-Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch elected leader of UK Conservative Party

FG begins payment of NASU salaries, retirees' benefits

IGP labels minors’ collapse in Court as scripted drama to tarnish Police image

Kwankwaso, Shehu Sani knocks Tinubu's govt over arraignment of minors

EFCC arrests accountant general, disrupts government payments

Tinubu stands firm on 'Tax Reform Bill', declines NEC advice to withdraw

