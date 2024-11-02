VIDEO: 'Politics, Church must be dismantled' - Peter Obi

Speaking on the snippet of the Honest Bunch podcast released on Saturday, November 2, Obi argued for shifting the focus from night vigils to night shifts, urging Nigerians to prioritise productivity.

“It’s attractive, politics and church, but it has to be dismantled,” Obi stated. “We are going to turn night vigil into night shift so that people can be productive.”

He stressed the need for a balance, acknowledging his own Christian faith while urging moderation in religious engagements.

Obi expressed concern over the dominance of church-related signs and activities across the country.

“If I go from here to my house, the only sign boards you see are those of churches,” he pointed out.

He highlighted that in Nigeria’s southeastern region, burial ceremonies have become predominant social events, adding, “If you go to the East, it’s burials and that’s not a country.”

Obi’s comments are likely to resonate with both supporters and critics. Supporters may view his remarks as a call for pragmatic reforms in pursuit of national progress, while critics may argue that faith is an essential part of Nigerian society.

Nonetheless, Obi’s stance reflects his belief that rethinking Nigeria’s approach to religion and politics is crucial to building a more productive society.