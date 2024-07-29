UNN professor backs Sen Kalu’s push for part-time legislature to cut costs

Onuoha expressed this view in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Nsukka. He was reacting to Sen. Orji Uzo Kalu’s recent proposal for a part-time legislature to reduce the cost of governance.

Kalu, who represents Abia North Senatorial District, recently, in a verified online video, called for an amendment to the Constitution to accommodate part legislature.

Onuoha said the proposal was in the right direction and a welcome development that would help the country cut down the cost of governance as well as achieve robust legislation.

“Given the high cost of governance in the country now, Kalu’s proposal for the part-time legislature in National and State Assemblies in order to reduce cost is coming at the right time.

“If supported by the majority of Nigerians, the only thing is to amend the relevant sections of the constitution.

“Part-time legislature will not only reduce cost but give enough time to legislators to prepare for every sitting; that will enable them to make robust contributions that will produce quality bills.’’

Onuoha, who is the Director of the Centre for American Studies in UNN, described the proposal by Kalu as apt and a show of patriotism.

“Kalu is not bothered by the amount of money he will lose if the proposal sails through but benefits the country will derive from part-time legislature which shows love of fatherland by Kalu.’’

The don said that with a part-time legislature, the "do or die affair" in conducting legislative primary and general elections would become a thing of the past.

“Only few persons with genuine intentions to offer effective representations to their people will now contest legislative elections.

“Majority of countries in western world operate part-time legislature that is why the cost of governance is low and their elections witness little or no violence and rigging.

“In such countries, those who contest legislative seats have one business or the other they are doing to earn a living.