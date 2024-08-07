ADVERTISEMENT
NNPCL Probe: Ugochinyere pledges loyalty to Reps leadership, debunks $1.7m bribe

Segun Adeyemi

Supporting the House leadership's decision to reconstitute the joint committee investigating the oil sector, Ugochinyere expressed confidence that the investigation would uncover the corruption without any escape route for those involved.

Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere. [Facebook]
Ugochinyere, who chairs the House Committee on Downstream Petroleum, dismissed the claims as "a low-quality Hollywood movie" concocted by oil thieves and their agents to smear the House and its committees.

In a statement from his Chief of Staff, Ernest Njesi, Ugochinyere emphasised, "Only a stupid and childish mind would believe that I gave the Speaker $1.7 million."

He reiterated his respect for Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, accusing vested interests in the oil sector of fabricating the allegations to divert attention from systemic corruption.

Ugochinyere described the bribery claims as a "nonsensical belated attempt" to scare committed members from pursuing transparency in the oil industry.

He declared that these attempts would not deter the House from seeking efficiency and reform.

"The whole noise and kindergarten-manufactured fake stories will not stop the commitment to seek transparency and efficiency," he said.

He pledged full support for any ad-hoc committee set up for this purpose.

Ugochinyere also praised Speaker Abbas's and Deputy Speaker Kalu's inclusive administration, crediting them with the House's stability and collaborative environment.

He remained resolute in his fight for good governance despite the disjointed smear campaign, asserting, "I remain focused in my fight for good governance."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

