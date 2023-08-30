ADVERTISEMENT
Tribunal upholds election of ex-Niger governor

News Agency Of Nigeria

Former governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello [Niger State Government]
Justice Angela Otaluka delivered the judgement in Minna on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Sani-Bello of the All Progressive Congress (APC) winner of the election held on Feb. 25.

NAN reports that that Sani-Bello, the immediate former governor of Niger, defeated his closest rival Shehu Abdullahi, the senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdullahi, however approached the tribunal challenging the declaration of Sani-Bello as winner, on the premise that the election was marred by irregularities, including multiple voting.

In his petition, Abdullahi prayed the court through his counsel Hussaini Garba to nullify Sani-Bello’s election and declare him winner, having scored the highest number of valid votes.

In the over three hours judgement, Otaluka said that the tribunal, having reviewed the whole proceedings, ruled that the petitioner had failed in totality to prove the issue of over voting raised in the petition.

She also said that the petition lacked merit and dismissed it in its entirety.

The tribunal uphold the election of Sani-Bello, and directed the petitioner to give ₦250,000 as cost to the respondent.

Similarly, the tribunal has upheld the election of Sen. Peter Ndalikali of the PDP, representing Niger South Senatorial District.

Sen. Mohammed Bima of the APC had filed a petition against Ndalikali’s election, claiming that he scored the highest number of valid votes during the Feb. 25 national assembly election.

Bima prayed the tribunal to nullify the election of Ndalikali and declare him the rightful winner of the election.

Otaluka while dismissing the petition, declared that the allegations raised by Bima were not substantiated, and dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

News Agency Of Nigeria

