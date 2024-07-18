RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Tinubu's performance convinced me - Former PDP Rep defects to APC in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commending the President for ensuring the financial independence of the local government, Egoh advised the local government not to take the opportunity for granted.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Egoh, who represented Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituency (Lagos State) for two terms, defected with hundreds of his supporters.

Speaking at a ceremony to receive him into APC in Amuwo-Odofin, Egoh said that the leadership crisis in PDP as well as the good performance of President Bola Tinubu made him join the ruling party.

According to him, several reforms and iconic projects being carried out by Tinubu and the outstanding performance of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos inspire him and his followers.

“The first motivation I had to join the APC is because of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President.

“I have examined his policies and realised they are capable of turning this nation around. The President came in at a time when the nation was at a financial crossroads.

“Tinubu is taking bold steps and some bold decisions.

“We are moving (into APC)en masse to support the President and the state government in the good works they have been doing, and not to contest for any position.

“We moved close to 2000 PDP members to APC today. This will give the party more victory in future elections.

“Again, I am not here to contest the election, but to support the government of Sanwo-Olu and the President because they are doing marvellously well. They are doing a lot, and there are iconic projects everywhere,” Egoh said.

The former lawmaker said the PDP is in disarray and that the problems in the party are numerous and intractable.

“Where is PDP right now? There is so much quarrel in the PDP at the national level that the party cannot take any decision. The party cannot move somebody anywhere.

“In Lagos State, it is worse. The party is not stable. A party that is quarrelling with itself every day certainly cannot win elections.

“When you see a party that is dying and decaying, you should know. We should not wait until it totally crumbles before we move. There is no hope for PDP at the moment."

Commending the President for ensuring the financial independence of the local government, Egoh advised the local government not to take the opportunity for granted.

Egoh also urged Nigerians to be patient with the president as things would become better soon.

“I appeal to all those that are calling for demonstrations and strike to please desist from it as there can be no progress in the midst of anarchy,” he added.

Receiving the defectors, the Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, commended Egoh and his followers for joining the APC family.

Ojelabi assured that APC would accommodate the defectors and give them equal treatment with existing members.

Also speaking, APC Chieftain and former Minister of Defence (State), Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, commended Egoh, assuring him and his teeming supporters of unlimited support from APC under the leadership of Ojelabi.

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dipo Olorunrinu, said that anyone who wanted progress in the country should join APC.

Speaking, Braimoh Valentine, the Chairman, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, assured the defectors that APC remained their home and that the party would not discriminate against them.

News Agency Of Nigeria

