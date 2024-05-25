Tinubu tasks APC stakeholders in North-Central on unity

Tinubu made the call on Saturday at the Zonal stakeholders meeting of the party in Lafia.

Tinubu, who was the Chairman of the meeting, was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation ( SGF), Senator George Akume.

The president said: ”I want to appeal to all of you to maintain unity. We need to maintain the unity of purpose, unity of brothers and sisters for the progress of our party and the country at large.“

ADVERTISEMENT

He also commended the Governors of the zone for initiating projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people.

Tinubu solicited continued support and prayers from the stakeholders, APC members and other Nigerians to enable him to succeed.

The president assured of his administration’s commitment to continue to provide infrastructure and other good policies that would improve the lives of Nigerians.

On his part, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the APC National Chairman, said the party has introduced a lot of reforms, including e-registration for party members.

”We have introduced e-registration for party members as e-registration will give us accurate numbers of our party members,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganduje appreciated Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa and the North Central APC leaders for inviting him to the meeting.

He also called on the stakeholders and other members of the party to embrace unity for the overall development of the party and Nigeria at large.

The APC national chairman urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s administration to succeed.

Also Speaking, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, who is the North-Central APC Coordinator, said the meeting was to discuss issues that would move the party forward.

”It is also to thank our party stakeholders for the success of our party and to interact with ourselves for the overall development of our party,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor urged stakeholders and other members of the party to build a formidable North-Central zone, saying, ”Let’s all make North-Central formidable.”

On their part, the Nasarawa governor, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi and Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue, also called for unity among APC members.

Sule said: ”Dear members of APC, let’s have the party in our hearts for the progress of the party and for the overall development of the country."

Also, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Rep. Idris Wase, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman Ibrahim, Minister of Police Affairs ( State), and Hajiya Hajarat Danyaro, a member representing Nasarawa Central at the State House of Assembly, among other stakeholders, urged for focus and unity.

They appealed to party members to remain focused and united for the progress of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT