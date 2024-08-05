ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari removed fuel subsidy, Tinubu not to blame for bad economy - PDP Chieftain

News Agency Of Nigeria

The senator urged the protesters to suspend their protests, go back to the drawing board and embrace dialogue to chart a new course for the country.

President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Former President Muhammadu Buhari
President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Former President Muhammadu Buhari

Recommended articles

Tofowomo, who represented Ondo South Senatorial District at the Ninth National Assembly, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Okitipupa.

Though the lawmaker noted that the economic situation was exacerbated by fuel subsidy removal and other economic policies, nevertheless, he said that the president should not be blamed for the country’s woes.

He noted that the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari had removed provisions for fuel subsidy in the 2023 budget. The former senator further stated that Tinubu, who inherited the budget, only announced and took responsibility for the subsidy removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was part of the ninth national assembly that passed the 2023 budget. There was no provision for fuel subsidy in the budget. So it was the Buhari administration that removed fuel subsidy.

“The truth is that Tinubu inherited the budget; he only announced it during his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023 and took responsibility.

“So I don’t think we should put all the blame on him for the current economic woes," he said.

The PDP chieftain, however, said that Tinubu’s information strategy was defective and that his information handlers were not doing enough on the issue, thus resulting in a nationwide protest.

“I think the Sunday broadcast after four days into the #EndBadGovernance# protest was supposed to have come before the commencement of the protest,” Tofowomo added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former lawmaker, however, said that despite the late broadcast, the president had acknowledged that he heard Nigerians loud and clear and called on the organisers to halt the protests and embrace dialogue.

Tofowomo urged the protesters to suspend their protests, go back to the drawing board and embrace dialogue to chart a new course for the country, adding that nothing meaningful could be achieved through violent protests.

“There are three ways to solve a problem: consultation, negotiation and confrontation. The protesters should go back to the drawing board and negotiate with the government because nothing meaningful will come out of any violent protest.

“The organisers of the protesters must also realise that this democracy must be handled with care and protected jealousy because breaking up the country is not the solution to the myriad of our problems,” the PDP chieftain said.

NAN reports that the protests, which kicked off on August 1, had resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property in some parts of the country.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’re ready to leave Nigeria — IPOB reacts to IgboMustGo campaign

We’re ready to leave Nigeria — IPOB reacts to IgboMustGo campaign

Gov Lawal accused of exploiting protests to mask corruption

Gov Lawal accused of exploiting protests to mask corruption

Enraged Lagos protesters return to Gani Fawehinmi park for 5th day amid tensions

Enraged Lagos protesters return to Gani Fawehinmi park for 5th day amid tensions

Kogi Govt claims transparency after EFCC invites officials over ₦46bn withdrawal

Kogi Govt claims transparency after EFCC invites officials over ₦46bn withdrawal

Tinubu meets service chiefs as protests escalate nationwide

Tinubu meets service chiefs as protests escalate nationwide

Reps dismiss committee probing NNPCL's adulterated petroleum products, forms new one

Reps dismiss committee probing NNPCL's adulterated petroleum products, forms new one

Sani imposes 24-hour curfew in Kaduna & Zaria after protests turn violent

Sani imposes 24-hour curfew in Kaduna & Zaria after protests turn violent

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

What you need to know about Unilorin's 2024/2025 pre-admission screening on Aug 5

What you need to know about Unilorin's 2024/2025 pre-admission screening on Aug 5

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

UNN professor backs Sen Kalu’s push for part-time legislature to cut costs

L-R: Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) and Mr Funsho Doherty [Pulse.ng]

Lagos PDP welcomes ADC’s Funso Doherty, Jandor eyes 2027 victory

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Edo 2024: Electorates told to reject APC to avoid hunger protest

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal

You lied, I didn't know you wanted to withdraw for Atiku - Saraki replies Tambuwal