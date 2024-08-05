Buhari removed fuel subsidy, Tinubu not to blame for bad economy - PDP Chieftain

Tofowomo, who represented Ondo South Senatorial District at the Ninth National Assembly, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Okitipupa.

Though the lawmaker noted that the economic situation was exacerbated by fuel subsidy removal and other economic policies, nevertheless, he said that the president should not be blamed for the country’s woes.

He noted that the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari had removed provisions for fuel subsidy in the 2023 budget. The former senator further stated that Tinubu, who inherited the budget, only announced and took responsibility for the subsidy removal.

“I was part of the ninth national assembly that passed the 2023 budget. There was no provision for fuel subsidy in the budget. So it was the Buhari administration that removed fuel subsidy.

“The truth is that Tinubu inherited the budget; he only announced it during his inaugural speech on May 29, 2023 and took responsibility.

“So I don’t think we should put all the blame on him for the current economic woes," he said.

The PDP chieftain, however, said that Tinubu’s information strategy was defective and that his information handlers were not doing enough on the issue, thus resulting in a nationwide protest.

“I think the Sunday broadcast after four days into the #EndBadGovernance# protest was supposed to have come before the commencement of the protest,” Tofowomo added.

The former lawmaker, however, said that despite the late broadcast, the president had acknowledged that he heard Nigerians loud and clear and called on the organisers to halt the protests and embrace dialogue.

Tofowomo urged the protesters to suspend their protests, go back to the drawing board and embrace dialogue to chart a new course for the country, adding that nothing meaningful could be achieved through violent protests.

“There are three ways to solve a problem: consultation, negotiation and confrontation. The protesters should go back to the drawing board and negotiate with the government because nothing meaningful will come out of any violent protest.

“The organisers of the protesters must also realise that this democracy must be handled with care and protected jealousy because breaking up the country is not the solution to the myriad of our problems,” the PDP chieftain said.