Stop meddling in our affairs in North-West, APC fires warning to PDP

The group’s Chairman, Alhaji Ashiru Tukur, advised in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Sokoto.

Tukur lamented that some PDP supporters’ allegations of political harassment of their supporters by the Minister of State, Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, were calculated efforts to tarnish his image.

He enjoined the PDP bigwigs to concentrate on resolving their party intrigues, wranglings and other challenges rather than meddling in APC’s affairs.

” The accusations of political harassment by whatever means against any political group in the country under the present administration of President Bola Tinubu are baseless.

”They are cheap political propaganda aimed at tarnishing the image of the APC-led administration.

” President Tinubu allows breathing space for political differences in the country, nurturing a society characterised by mutual respect, understanding, and progress, ” Tukur declared.

He criticised PDP in the Northern parts of Nigeria as a ‘collection of disappointed and failed political groups’.

The chairman cautioned the PDP loyalists against masterminding mischief purposefully to create political instability, and unleash havoc and distrust among Nigerians.

” This is a mere display of incompetence and weakness, associating hatred and blackmail on Matawalle.

” This is an attempt to create a heightened tension, conflict, and disharmony at a time when the people are looking for solutions to end insecurity, hunger and poverty in the region,” Tukur added.