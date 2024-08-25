ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Stop meddling in our affairs in North-West, APC fires warning to PDP

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman cautioned the PDP loyalists against masterminding mischief purposefully to create political instability, and unleash havoc and distrust among Nigerians.

Stop meddling in our affairs in North-West, APC fires warning to PDP [Facebook]
Stop meddling in our affairs in North-West, APC fires warning to PDP [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The group’s Chairman, Alhaji Ashiru Tukur, advised in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Sokoto.

Tukur lamented that some PDP supporters’ allegations of political harassment of their supporters by the Minister of State, Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, were calculated efforts to tarnish his image.

He enjoined the PDP bigwigs to concentrate on resolving their party intrigues, wranglings and other challenges rather than meddling in APC’s affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

” The accusations of political harassment by whatever means against any political group in the country under the present administration of President Bola Tinubu are baseless.

”They are cheap political propaganda aimed at tarnishing the image of the APC-led administration.

” President Tinubu allows breathing space for political differences in the country, nurturing a society characterised by mutual respect, understanding, and progress, ” Tukur declared.

He criticised PDP in the Northern parts of Nigeria as a ‘collection of disappointed and failed political groups’.

The chairman cautioned the PDP loyalists against masterminding mischief purposefully to create political instability, and unleash havoc and distrust among Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a mere display of incompetence and weakness, associating hatred and blackmail on Matawalle.

” This is an attempt to create a heightened tension, conflict, and disharmony at a time when the people are looking for solutions to end insecurity, hunger and poverty in the region,” Tukur added.

The chairman stressed that Matawalle deserved an apology from the group and their sponsors on the alleged image laundering campaign as well as urged the minister to remain steadfast and hard-working, being a trusted leader.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop weaponising insecurity against govt - Okonjo-Iweala scolds opposition

Stop weaponising insecurity against govt - Okonjo-Iweala scolds opposition

NDLEA intercepts ₦2.2bn codeine bottles at Tincan seaport in Lagos

NDLEA intercepts ₦2.2bn codeine bottles at Tincan seaport in Lagos

NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy 25 illegal refineries

NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy 25 illegal refineries

Empowering small-scale businesses better than palliatives – Archbishop

Empowering small-scale businesses better than palliatives – Archbishop

Defence Minister donates 15 trucks of fertiliser to Zamfara APC

Defence Minister donates 15 trucks of fertiliser to Zamfara APC

Stop meddling in our affairs in North-West, APC fires warning to PDP

Stop meddling in our affairs in North-West, APC fires warning to PDP

South-East lawmakers rue region's absence on student loan list, demand compliance

South-East lawmakers rue region's absence on student loan list, demand compliance

PDP crisis: Dino faces party wrath over accusations against Damagum, others

PDP crisis: Dino faces party wrath over accusations against Damagum, others

Atiku demands FG explain Oando's accelerated AGIP/ENI deal approval

Atiku demands FG explain Oando's accelerated AGIP/ENI deal approval

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ishaku Abbo represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly. [Facebook]

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims

The deceased Oyo APC chairman reportedly passed away at 61-year-old in the United States on Sunday, August 16, 2024, after battling an undisclosed illness. [Channels TV]

Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero [Daily Trust]

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Benue crisis: Court halts APC's move to sack party chair Agada