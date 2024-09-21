Soludo confident of APGA’s landslide victory in Anambra council elections

Soludo, also APGA’s National Leader, said this at the APGA mega rally held in Awka on Saturday.

He noted that out of nine contesting parties, only APGA fielded candidates for all 21 chairmanship and 326 councillorship positions.

Soludo stated, “APGA is fully prepared for the elections, and I assure you, there is no opposition or competition to challenge us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged residents to vote en masse for APGA, promising free, fair, and transparent elections.

APGA National Chairman, Sly Ezeokenwa, highlighted Anambra’s 18 years of progress under the party, urging voters to ensure continuity by supporting APGA.

In his remarks, Former National Chairman, Victor Oye, described the candidates as men and women of integrity who would deliver.