RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Shettima: Senator Abbo withdraws from Tinubu’s campaign team

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Senator Abbo says Tinubu refuses to learn from Buhari, who chose a Christian running mate in 2015.

Senator Elisha Abbo represents Adamawa North in the upper legislative chamber (Abbo's media reps)
Senator Elisha Abbo represents Adamawa North in the upper legislative chamber (Abbo's media reps)
Recommended articles

Senator Abbo withdrew from Tinubu’s campaign team hours after the party’s flag-bearer picked the former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shetima as Tinubu’s running mate.

While explaining the reason for his decision to journalists on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Abuja, he said Tinubu threw away a report in which he was advised not to pick a Muslim as a running mate.

According to him, a group set up to search for Tinubu's running mate had concluded that the presidential candidate should not pick a Muslim, adding that Tinubu refused to learn from Buhari, who chose a Christian running mate in 2015.

He said, “For Tinubu now to be given the ticket and turn around to do what he couldn’t achieve in 2015 despite opposition from Catholics and other Christian leaders is extremely irresponsible.

“Buhari fought a civil war and understands the consequences of a divided nation. When Tinubu wanted to be VP in 2015, Buhari said no because he understood the importance of unity.

“We sat down in Abuja and strategised and we concluded that he should not take a Muslim as running mate. He (Tinubu) threw away the report.

“My conscience will not allow me to campaign for Tinubu. I am a member of CAN; I cannot deny CAN. I remain in APC. But I will take the survival of my country first over political considerations.

“We cannot work for such a man. I will oppose Christian-Christian ticket because I am interested in the stability of this country. A Christian-Christian ticket will be insensitive to Muslims of this country.”

Abbo said Nigeria is evenly divided among Muslims and Christians.

He added that any government that is Muslim-Muslim would be illegitimate and would never gain the respect of Christians.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari condemns gunmen attack on Adamawa pastor

Buhari condemns gunmen attack on Adamawa pastor

Shettima: Senator Abbo withdraws from Tinubu’s campaign team

Shettima: Senator Abbo withdraws from Tinubu’s campaign team

Tinubu-Shettima: APC begs Nigerians to drop religious sentiments

Tinubu-Shettima: APC begs Nigerians to drop religious sentiments

Take care of your health – Kwankwaso warns Tinubu

Take care of your health – Kwankwaso warns Tinubu

Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju

Why Atiku is a very unserious presidential candidate – Adeyanju

Those against Kashim Shettima now will thank Bola Tinubu later – APC

Those against Kashim Shettima now will thank Bola Tinubu later – APC

Prince Adebayo to create 30 million jobs if elected president

Prince Adebayo to create 30 million jobs if elected president

Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terrorist with drugs in Abuja

Kuje jailbreak: NDLEA arrests wanted terrorist with drugs in Abuja

APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima

APC appeals to Nigerians to shun sentiments on its choice of Shettima

Trending

2023: Peter Obi speaks on his choice of running mate

Peter Obi [Twitter/@bolanle cole]

BREAKING: Peter Obi unveils Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate

Yusuf Baba Ahmed

2023: Kwankwaso explains why Labour Party can’t win presidential election

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, hugs former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu [Punch]