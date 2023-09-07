ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu congratulates Tinubu on victory at presidential tribunal

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu noted that all APC members and the President had worked very hard for the victory enjoyed at the Feb. 25 presidential election.

Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu (NAN)
Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu (NAN)

Sanwo-Olu reacting to the court verdict in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Wednesday in Lagos, described the verdict which was in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President as well deserved.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PEPC had affirmed the election of Tinubu and dismissed the petitions of Peter Obi of Labour Party and his party, likewise Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Delivering the lead judgment, Chairman of the five-member panel of justices, Justice Haruna Tsammani said the petitioners had failed to prove their allegations beyond reasonable doubts.

Justice Tsammani held that the petitions, lacking in merit, were consequently dismissed while ruling that all parties would bear their respective costs.

He stated that the judgment by the PEPC’s was comforting and an

affirmation of the will of over eight million Nigerians who filed out to cast their ballots for the APC and President as their choice.

“Nigerians had spoken through the ballots and the court has also validated the citizens’ decision by today’s judicial pronouncements, which upheld the victory of President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential poll.

“Millions of Nigerians were not in doubt as regards the mandate freely given to President Tinubu to steer the ship of Nigeria based on his track records and laudable achievements as a two-term Governor of Lagos State,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu added that Nigerians were witnessing the beauty of democracy and the rule of law.

According to him, the losers should have displayed good spirit of sportsmanship by congratulating the winner but they chose to contest the election results, which is within their rights.

“Now that election and the results have been upheld by the court, l hope they will do the needful.”

The governor enjoined Nigerians across party divide to team up with the President to deliver the real dividends of democracy to Nigerians through the Renewed Hope Agenda of the incumbent administration.

He said: “Today’s judicial verdict is victory for democracy and the rule of law.

“I congratulate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on his well deserved victory

“I also congratulate the leadership and members of our great party, APC

and all Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on this very landmark judicial victory.”

