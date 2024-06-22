ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers Reps caucus disown colleague who called for Ugochinyere's sanction

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere
Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere

Rep. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, Leader of the Rivers Caucus in the house, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, dismissed a statement credited to the lawmaker.

The statement had called for sanction of the coordinator of the G-60 Lawmakers, Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Abiante said the leadership of the Rivers caucus in the house had always been based on seniority.

He added that a second-term lawmaker could not lead the caucus when there are more senior lawmakers.

He explained that as a lawmaker, Deekor is aware of the fact that every member had the right to comment on any issue affecting any part of the country.

This, he said, was because they had sworn to defend the integrity of Nigeria.

The Rivers caucus in the House of Representatives read with dismay, a statement purportedly issued by the member, representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, Deekor.

“The statement called for the discipline of the Coordinator of the G-60 Lawmakers in the Green Chamber, Ugochinyere over his position on vexed issues in the polity.

“We refused to collectively accede to Deekor’s self-serving stands as he has never been elected by the Rivers caucus to speak on our behalf.”

He said that Deekor being a second-term lawmaker, could not have arrogated to himself, the position of caucus leader amid third and fourth-term lawmakers.

News Agency Of Nigeria

