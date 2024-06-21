ADVERTISEMENT
River Caucus to punish Rep Ugochinyere for spreading falsehoods in the state

In a statement by the leader of the caucus, Rep. Dumnamene Dekor (PDP-Rivers), the caucus alleged that Ugochinyere also engaged in spreading held truth in the media.

According to the caucus leader, Ugochinyere had thrown caution, decorum, and responsible conduct, expected of the high office he now occupies, to the wind. Dekor said his interventions in the media were laden with blackmail, half-truths, outright lies, misinformation and disinformation, and malicious propaganda.

The lawmaker explained that Ikenga’s prejudicial media statements also constituted a thoughtless assault on due process and ongoing judicial processes aimed at resolving the disagreement in Rivers.

Dekor said the conduct of Ugochinyere impinged on the privileges of members of the caucus and, the integrity of the house itself, and constituted a reckless violation of sections 49 and 72 of the Constitution.

“The attention of the Rivers Caucus has been drawn to yet another unfortunate and misleading press briefing by Rep. Ikenga Ugochinyere on Tuesday, June 18, on the ongoing disagreement between the Governor of Rivers and the House of Assembly, and latterly, Local Government Chairmen.

“To begin with, Ugochinyere is not from Rivers, so his political value is unquestionably non-existent, except to those who are naive enough to fall for his cheap gimmicks.

“The current situation in Rivers does not concern him in any way because he is from Imo, a state that is grappling with myriad political and social issues of its own in respect of which Ugochinyere cannot find his voice.

“The disagreement in Rivers has never been brought to the floor of the House of Representatives to warrant other members’ intervention in a debate.

“His actions impinge on the privileges of members of the Rivers caucus, the integrity of the house itself, and constitute a reckless violation of the constitution vide sections 49 and 72.

“We, hereby, publicly call on the leadership of the House of Representatives to take urgent steps to discipline Ugochinyere,” he said.

