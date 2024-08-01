Edo 2024: Electorates told to reject APC to avoid hunger protest

This advisory was issued by the Movement For Democracy in a statement released on Thursday, August 1, by Osaze Samuel, the convener of the pro-democracy group.

The covener emphasised the severe economic distress and widespread hunger affecting millions of Nigerians as evidence of the APC's poor governance.

"The hunger protests across Nigeria are not merely isolated incidents but are symptomatic of systemic failures under the APC's rule," Samuel stated.

Samuel highlighted the APC's consistent inability to address the pressing needs of the populace, pointing to the ongoing economic crisis as a direct consequence of the party's mismanagement.

Hunger protests a clear signal of APC's failure

He urged the citizens of Edo State to make an informed decision by thoroughly examining the APC's track record and its candidate.

"The hunger protests are a clear signal that the current leadership of President Bola Tinubu of the APC is failing.

"It is crucial for voters in Edo state to support candidates who will genuinely work towards addressing these issues and improving the lives of ordinary Nigerians," Samuel continued.

In the latter part of the statement, they urged citizens of Edo State to reject the APC.