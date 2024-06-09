ADVERTISEMENT
Prominent ex-Sokoto Gov says Nigerians will decide between Obi, Atiku in 2027

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi has been rumoured to be plotting his way back to the PDP even though he recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Labour Party.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Oasis Reporters)
Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Oasis Reporters)

Bafarawa disclosed this in a recent interview with Punch wherein he shared his thoughts on the Nigerian democracy, economic situation, and the upcoming general elections.

Recall Obi recently sparked defection rumour after visiting some PDP bigwigs, including Atiku, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido.

He was also rumoured to have held meetings with other chieftains of the party, including Bafarawa, as he allegedly sought to secure an assurance that there would be a level playing field if he rejoined the PDP.

However, the former Anambra State Governor has repeatedly shot down any plans of him jumping the ship, insisting that he remained committed to the Labour Party cause.

The defection speculations came up amidst efforts by some opposition figures to merge all the opposition parties under one umbrella to rival the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Attahiru Bafarawa.
Attahiru Bafarawa, a former Governor of Sokoto State.

Meanwhile, the former Sokoto Governor said merging isn't the silver bullet to the problems bedevilling Nigeria, noting that it's still the same politicians that characterise both the APC and PDP.

"I was not visited by Peter Obi. But this merger that is being talked about will not help matters. It’s still the same people in the PDP and APC. It’s not the political party that’s the problem; we, the politicians, are the problem of our democracy. So, it’s not a question of changing A, B, C, or D. There’s nobody who’s not once a member of the PDP or the APC. They are in the same category, he told Punch.

Asked who he thinks should be the the PDP presidential flag-bearer between Obi and Atiku if the former comes back to the party, Bafarawa said Nigerians will decide.

"The people, Nigerians will decide who the flag bearer will be," he stated.

