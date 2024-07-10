Plateau State local government elections set for October 9

PLASIEC Chairman, Planji Cishak, disclosed this when he issued the election notice at a news conference in Jos on Wednesday. Cishak said that the election notice was in line with the commission’s mandate in compliance with the provisions of Part IV, Sections 16(1) and 22(1) of the PLASIEC Law, 2016.

The chairman also said that the notice was by Section 197(1&2) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and the 2022 Electoral Act.

“PLASIEC wishes to notify the leadership of all political parties and the public that elections shall be conducted in the 17 local governments of Plateau on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consequently, all prospective candidates are expected to obtain nomination forms in respect of the election into the offices of chairmen and councillors from the PLASIEC office in Jos.

“The prospective candidates are expected to do so from Thursday, August 1, to Monday, August 5, 2024, between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm daily,” he said.

Cishak's further campaigns by political parties would commence on July 12, 2024, while the conduct of primary elections and resolution of disputes by political parties would be held from July 29 to August 8, 2024.

He added that the collection of nomination forms for candidates by political parties would be held from August 9 to August 13, 2024.

“The submission of nomination forms for candidates by political parties from August 14 to August 19, 2024, while the publication of personal particulars of candidates by the commission would take place on August 21, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Verification and screening of chairmanship candidates would commence on August 22 and end August 24, 2024,” he stated.

According to him, the verification and screening of councillorship candidates would take place from August 26 to August 30, 2024, while the withdrawal and replacement of candidates would be on September 9, 2024.