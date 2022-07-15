RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obi takes campaign to north to get blessings from Northern Elders Chairman

Bayo Wahab

Obi said he discussed how to turn Nigeria into a viable and productive nation with the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum.

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party. (Guardian)
Obi also visited the hometown of his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed.

Addressing, journalists after his visits, the former Governor of Anambra said “I came to get blessings and fatherly advice as well as discuss some political issues with the elder statesman.

“This is in view of his position especially in the north and his persistent agitation for good democratic leadership in the country.”

Obi said he discussed how to turn Nigeria into a viable and productive nation with Abdullahi, adding that the country has been unproductive for too long.

“Because right now the country is not productive, Nigerians are in hunger, they are jobless and are looking for a new life. Despite the vast and abundant farmlands in the north, Nigerians are still hungry as we continue to depend on oil, thereby abandoning one of the most important natural resources.

“We must come together and make Nigeria a new nation, a productive nation that can work well for all of us,” he said.

The presidential candidate stressed the need to make proper consultations with relevant stakeholders towards building a greater and more productive nation.

He added that the northern region of the country is regarded as a strong political hold with a vast population that can influence the political direction of the country, Daily Trust reports.

Bayo Wahab

