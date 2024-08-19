ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi, Soludo lead dignitaries to honour late 2nd republic lawmaker

Segun Adeyemi

The late lawmaker worked alongside prominent leaders such as the late President Shehu Shagari and Vice President Dr. Alex Ekwueme during his active years in politics.

Peter Obi and Charles Soludo will be leading the tributes at the funeral of the late second republic lawmaker, Engineer Ernest Madu Onyekwena. [Facebook]
Leading the tributes will be the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo.

They will be joined by a host of other notable figures, including the Minister of Health, Ali Pate; the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai; and the Speakers of both the Anambra and Enugu State Houses of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze and Hon. Uche Ugwu, respectively.

The late Sir Ernest Onyekwena, affectionately known as "Omekannaya 1 Ufuma," served as a distinguished member of the Anambra State House of Assembly in 1983 under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

During his tenure, he worked alongside prominent leaders such as the late President Shehu Shagari and Vice President Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Beyond his political contributions, Onyekwena was a pioneer in agricultural engineering, earning recognition as a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and the Nigerian Institution of Agricultural Engineers (NIAE).

His legacy in advancing food security and agricultural infrastructure remains influential to this day.

According to a statement from his son, Dr. Obinna Onyekwena, the late lawmaker's funeral rites will begin with a Service of Song on August 23rd at his Enugu residence.

The funeral promises to draw a significant number of dignitaries, traditional leaders, and individuals from across Nigeria and beyond.

