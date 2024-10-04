PDP will reclaim power in Benue by 2027 - Former Governor Ortom

Ortom stated this at the party’s state congress on Thursday in Makurdi. The former governor said that the enthusiasm and zeal exhibited by party members during the congress was an indication of PDP momentum to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) from power.

He urged them to unite and work as a single block to achieve the target. PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman in Benue, Sen. Napoleon Bali, said the party was waxing stronger in the state.

Bali, who was represented by the committee secretary, Osita Ogene, said that he wanted the exercise to be smooth and without hitches. David Amo, who spoke on behalf of the Benue North East Senatorial District, said the congress was well attended.

Amo stated that the massive attendance was a testament to the fact that the PDP was much alive in the state. Dr Laha Dzever, who spoke on behalf of Benue North West Senatorial District, said that the party would continue to move forward and wrestle power from the APC in 2027.

Dzever urged PDP loyalists to close and work tirelessly for the party. Matthew Ire, who spoke for the Benue South Senatorial District, said that there was no other party in the area apart from the PDP.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those elected as the state working committee members were; Ezekiel Adaji, Chairman; Azua Ashongo, Deputy Chairman; Daniel Nyikwagh, Secretary; and Tivzua Zuana, among several other positions.