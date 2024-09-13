ADVERTISEMENT
PDP suspends Dino Melaye over alleged anti-party activities

Segun Adeyemi

While the suspension was initiated at the ward level, it remains to be seen whether higher party organs will intervene.

Senator Dino Melaye. [Facebook]
Senator Dino Melaye. [Facebook]

This decision follows a report from the Ayetoro/Iluagba Ward 1 party executive committee, which found that Melaye's conduct violated party rules.

In a letter dated September 12, 2024, and cited by Punch Online, the PDP Ward Exco expressed that Senator Melaye's actions had caused significant embarrassment to the party.

"Senator Dino Melaye's conduct has brought embarrassment and disrepute to the party, and his continued membership is no longer tenable," read the letter signed by the Ward Chairman, Abayomi Osamika, and the Ward Secretary, Yodson Dayo.

The letter further stated that the suspension, effective immediately, is in line with the provisions of Article 59 (1) of the PDP Constitution.

This article empowers ward party executives to take disciplinary action against members who engage in activities that could harm the party's reputation or interests.

The PDP Ward Exco revealed that Melaye had been invited to appear before a disciplinary committee on August 20, 2024, to address allegations of misconduct.

However, the senator failed to attend the session, an act described as a "gross disrespect" to the party's leadership.

The party executives noted, "Senator Dino Melaye's failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee constitutes a gross disrespect to the party and its leadership."

The disciplinary committee had been set up to review accusations that Melaye's actions undermined the PDP's unity and success, an issue that has become increasingly concerning to party members.

According to the Ward Exco, Melaye's refusal to engage with the committee violated Article 57(4) of the party's constitution, which mandates members to respond to such invitations.

The resolution passed by the ward's executive committee emphasised that loyalty and discipline are core values of the PDP and urged members to remain committed to these principles.

"We urge all members of our great party to remain committed to the principles of party discipline and loyalty. We must work together to build a strong and united party capable of winning elections and serving the interests of our people," the statement read.

Melaye, known for his outspoken nature and political theatrics, has yet to respond to his suspension officially.

His political career has been marked by several controversial incidents within and outside the PDP.

This suspension adds to the growing tensions within the party as various factions vie for control and influence ahead of the upcoming national elections.

Some insiders have speculated that Melaye's recent actions were part of a broader strategy to realign himself with other political forces, further complicating his relationship with the PDP leadership.

The PDP's national leadership has not yet commented on the suspension, but the move is likely to stir further discussions on internal party discipline and the consequences of dissent within Nigeria's political landscape.

Senator Melaye has been a significant figure in Nigerian politics, gaining both supporters and critics for his style of politics.

His suspension from the PDP now raises questions about his political future and whether he will attempt to reconcile with the party or seek alternative alliances.

For now, the PDP's stance is clear: "The suspension is in line with the provisions of Article 59(1) of the PDP Constitution, which empowers the Ward Party Exco to take disciplinary actions against erring members," as stated by the Ward Exco.

