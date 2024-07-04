PDP gov candidate in Ondo vows to make farming more attractive if elected

Ajayi made the promise while addressing newsmen at the state Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akure on Wednesday.

The PDP governorship hopeful, who said the state could feed the entire South-West, if it invested properly in agriculture, accused the current administration of not doing enough to encourage more people to go into farming.

“There is no single tractor provided for farmers in Ondo State.

“So, how do you expect mechanised farming to thrive in such state?

“I believe that Ondo State can feed the entire South-West.

“My government will encourage massive mechanised farming, farmers will be provided with adequate facilities to aid their businesses,” he said.

Ajayi, a former deputy governor of the state, said he was in the race because of his vision for the state’s economic transformation and inclusive, sustainable growth.

The candidate, who was also a former deputy governor during the first term of late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, promised to tackle the problem of sea incursion in Aiyetoro, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, within his first year in office.

The former House of Representatives member said that economic growth is the most powerful instrument for reducing poverty and improving the well-being of the people

He said that as a grassroots politician, he understood what it would require to revive the economy of the state.

Ajayi also gave assurance that the sports sector would witness a revamp, saying that he would ensure the building of a modern games village in the state, where future champions would be nurtured.

“I am embarking on a journey that will transform Ondo State totally, a journey that will give us a state to be proud of.

“We will not give our people fish but we will teach them how to catch fish.

The former Chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government council said he started politics at a very tender age as a ward chairman, adding that he was sure of victory in the election.

Earlier, while presenting the PDP candidate, the current Zonal Liaison Desk Officer of the party in the South-West, Eddy Olafeso, described Ajayi as unwavering, tenacious, and never giving up.

“It's not about your size or height, it’s’ about what is in your heart.

“When you’re fearless, you can conquer the world and that’s what Agboola Ajayi represents.

“We were very open in our primary. Our congress was not the type written in the space without an election,” he said.

