ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP gov candidate in Ondo vows to make farming more attractive if elected

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ajayi says he is the race because of his vision for the state’s economic transformation and inclusive, sustainable growth.

Agboola Ajayi is the PDP governorship candidate in Ondo State.
Agboola Ajayi is the PDP governorship candidate in Ondo State.

Recommended articles

Ajayi made the promise while addressing newsmen at the state Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Akure on Wednesday.

The PDP governorship hopeful, who said the state could feed the entire South-West, if it invested properly in agriculture, accused the current administration of not doing enough to encourage more people to go into farming.

“There is no single tractor provided for farmers in Ondo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, how do you expect mechanised farming to thrive in such state?

“I believe that Ondo State can feed the entire South-West.

“My government will encourage massive mechanised farming, farmers will be provided with adequate facilities to aid their businesses,” he said.

Ajayi, a former deputy governor of the state, said he was in the race because of his vision for the state’s economic transformation and inclusive, sustainable growth.

The candidate, who was also a former deputy governor during the first term of late Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, promised to tackle the problem of sea incursion in Aiyetoro, Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, within his first year in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former House of Representatives member said that economic growth is the most powerful instrument for reducing poverty and improving the well-being of the people

He said that as a grassroots politician, he understood what it would require to revive the economy of the state.

Ajayi also gave assurance that the sports sector would witness a revamp, saying that he would ensure the building of a modern games village in the state, where future champions would be nurtured.

“I am embarking on a journey that will transform Ondo State totally, a journey that will give us a state to be proud of.

“We will not give our people fish but we will teach them how to catch fish.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Chairman of Ese-Odo Local Government council said he started politics at a very tender age as a ward chairman, adding that he was sure of victory in the election.

Earlier, while presenting the PDP candidate, the current Zonal Liaison Desk Officer of the party in the South-West, Eddy Olafeso, described Ajayi as unwavering, tenacious, and never giving up.

“It's not about your size or height, it’s’ about what is in your heart.

“When you’re fearless, you can conquer the world and that’s what Agboola Ajayi represents.

“We were very open in our primary. Our congress was not the type written in the space without an election,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olafeso, who said that agriculture remains at the centre of Nigeria’s national identity, added that the APC government, particularly in Ondo State, could hardly be said to have made farming a priority.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP gov candidate in Ondo vows to make farming more attractive if elected

PDP gov candidate in Ondo vows to make farming more attractive if elected

Abiodun bows to pressure, promises to fix 120 Ogun roads after Twitter storm

Abiodun bows to pressure, promises to fix 120 Ogun roads after Twitter storm

CAN expresses concern over Borno suicide attacks

CAN expresses concern over Borno suicide attacks

Reps resolved only 40 petitions out of 240 in 1 year - Speaker Abbas

Reps resolved only 40 petitions out of 240 in 1 year - Speaker Abbas

Tinubu repositioning Nigeria’s judiciary to strengthen justice delivery – Wike

Tinubu repositioning Nigeria’s judiciary to strengthen justice delivery – Wike

Borno govt pays ₦507m WAEC registration fees for 20,075 poor students

Borno govt pays ₦507m WAEC registration fees for 20,075 poor students

Niger generated ₦3.5b IGR in May – Bago

Niger generated ₦3.5b IGR in May – Bago

IBEDC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers by ₦2.70

IBEDC increases electricity tariff for Band A customers by ₦2.70

Cross River tackles NCDC for including it among states affected by cholera outbreak

Cross River tackles NCDC for including it among states affected by cholera outbreak

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Rivers crisis: Pro-Wike lawmakers alleged of plot to buy court ruling

Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), with the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi (right) [Premium Times]

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his media aide, Wale Ajetunmobi and Mr Macaroni.

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide

There will be no Nigeria - Shehu Sani warns Northern politicians plotting to unseat Tinubu

There will be no Nigeria - Shehu Sani warns Northern politicians plotting to unseat Tinubu