ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP asks defected lawmakers in Rivers to vacate seats

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 27 lawmakers defected to the APC on December 11, 2023.

Umar Damagum, the acting Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Daily Nigerian]
Umar Damagum, the acting Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party. [Daily Nigerian]

Recommended articles

The PDP’s acting National Chairman, Malam Umar Damagum, made the demand when he briefed newsmen in Abuja after the party’s National Working Committee’s emergency meeting on political developments in Rivers.

He said by virtue of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, the lawmakers had lost their seats.

He explained that the only option available to the defectors was to seek fresh nomination and re-election on the platform of political parties of their choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no division in the PDP at the national or state level for that matter to justify the defection of the PDP lawmakers.

“They vacated their seats for reasons best known to them and cannot return to the House of Assembly without passing through fresh elections in accordance with the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act (2022).

“Moreover, the Speaker of Rivers House of Assembly, Hon. Ehie Edison, has officially declared the seats of the defected members vacant in line with the Constitution.

“The Rivers House of Assembly, having become Functus Officio (one whose duty or authority has come to an end) on the matter cannot re-admit the former lawmakers unless through a fresh election.

“For emphasis, the Electoral Act (2022) is clear in providing that no court has powers to stop INEC from conducting elections wherever and whenever a vacancy exists in any electoral constituency,’’ Damagum said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called on INEC to fix a date for the conduct of fresh elections in the constituencies of the defectors.

He also called on PDP members in Rivers to remain united and resolute in defending Constitutional democracy and the Rule of Law.

Damagum noted that many members worked against the PDP at the 2023 general elections.

The 27 lawmakers defected to the APC on Dec. 11.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA constructs 108 classrooms, renovates 277 in 2023

FCTA constructs 108 classrooms, renovates 277 in 2023

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Nigeria Labour Congress urges FG to tackle cash crunch, avert hardships for citizens

Fayemi advises Tinubu not to depend on villa for feedback on his performance

Fayemi advises Tinubu not to depend on villa for feedback on his performance

Pope Francis forbids same-sex marriage blessings

Pope Francis forbids same-sex marriage blessings

Oshiomhole unveils plot by APC governors to oust him as former party chairman

Oshiomhole unveils plot by APC governors to oust him as former party chairman

PDP asks defected lawmakers in Rivers to vacate seats

PDP asks defected lawmakers in Rivers to vacate seats

APC Chairman Ganduje affirms commitment to better living conditions for Nigerians

APC Chairman Ganduje affirms commitment to better living conditions for Nigerians

High Court Judge abducted, police launch investigation in Akwa Ibom

High Court Judge abducted, police launch investigation in Akwa Ibom

Meet the best-graduating student of the MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa Class of 2023

Meet the best-graduating student of the MultiChoice Talent Factory West Africa Class of 2023

Pulse Sports

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25 [The Guardian Nigeria]

YSIEC moves local government poll from November 2023 to May 25

Governor Siminalayi Fubara presenting 2024 budget to five Rivers lawmakers loyal to him [Punch]

Presenting budget to suspended lawmakers, constitutional requirements unmet - APC faults Fubara

Yusuf-Idris-Gusau [The DEFENDER]

Zamfara APC condemns community attacks, criticises state govt's response

Biggest winners in Nigerian politics in 2023.

7 biggest winners in Nigerian politics in 2023