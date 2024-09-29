ADVERTISEMENT
Our true identity is not that of opposition but ruling party - Ogun PDP chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tella lamented that the party had undergone a series of underserved traumas, various forms of unnecessary internal friction and judicial interventions.

Tella said this after he was elected at the party’s state congress, supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Abeokuta on Saturday.

He said that his leadership would restore the party’s heritage, and identity as one of the ruling political parties.

He said that the true identity of the PDP was not that of an opposition but of a strong and ruling party, adding that the process of returning to the seat of power was imminent and must happen at the next polls.

Tella lamented that the party had undergone a series of underserved traumas, various forms of unnecessary internal friction and judicial interventions.

He expressed optimism that the party was ready to mend fences and move forward.

“I must say that our true identity is not that of opposition but getting back to our heritage of a ruling party is imminent and must happen at the next polls.

“We must inevitably ascribe the success of today’s congress to various eminent people who made themselves available to be instrumental to this God’s project”.

“Ogun state PDP will be proudly rejuvenated, rebuilt, rejigged, and repositioned for success in the coming polls by the grace of God,” he said.

While thanking the past executives, Tella said: “We need ourselves, and working together again should not be difficult or impossible.

“The 2027 project is the major item in the agenda of this newly elected executive and it requires all hands on deck,” he said.

Speaking on the party's plans, the newly elected chairman said the executive would run a policy and strategy that would consolidate internal cohesion and unity.

He added that the party would also expand the membership strength by vigorously propagating the undying desire to bring much-needed relief to the people of Ogun state.

