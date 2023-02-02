Omo-Agege will end farmers, herder clashes in Delta – APC Chieftain

He said that Omo-Agege had a blueprint that would bring an end to the herder-farmer crisis and ensure that the the process was beneficial to the people.

Guanah assured that farmers would be exposed to mechanised farming and that they would be captured in the Omo-Agege’s plan to identify, develop and promote crops that are peculiar to different areas of the state.

He said Omo-Agege Agricultural Revolution programme, would encourage farmers to graduate from substance farmers to big term farmers.

He pledged to establish a cassava processing plant in the Tarakiri axis of the area when elected as a lawmakers in the House of Assembly.