Omo-Agege will end farmers, herder clashes in Delta – APC Chieftain
Raymos Guanah, All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta House of Assembly candidate for Patani Constituency, says Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, will end the state persistent herder-farmer clashes, if elected as the governor.
Recommended articles
He said that Omo-Agege had a blueprint that would bring an end to the herder-farmer crisis and ensure that the the process was beneficial to the people.
Guanah assured that farmers would be exposed to mechanised farming and that they would be captured in the Omo-Agege’s plan to identify, develop and promote crops that are peculiar to different areas of the state.
He said Omo-Agege Agricultural Revolution programme, would encourage farmers to graduate from substance farmers to big term farmers.
He pledged to establish a cassava processing plant in the Tarakiri axis of the area when elected as a lawmakers in the House of Assembly.
Guanah said the gesture would help to upgrade the process of manual processing of cassava and garri in the community.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng