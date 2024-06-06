ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obidient movement not affiliated with specific political party - Peter Obi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Obi states that membership in the movement cut across political parties, tribes, religions or geopolitical regions.

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Recommended articles

Obi said this in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on Thursday in Awka. He said that membership in the movement cut across political parties, tribes, religions or geopolitical regions.

“I like to categorically state that the Obidient movement is not a directorate in any particular political party.

“Any individual or individuals claiming to be leaders of this non-existent directorate are simply not members of the broader Obidient Movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There may be a youth mobilisation directorate in political parties but the Obidient movement is far beyond a particular political party.

“The Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.

“It is not domiciled within any particular party or headquartered in any particular part of the country, its membership spans across Africa and the globe, comprising individuals from various backgrounds,” he said.

Obi further said that the movement was propelled by a shared vision guided by the principles of adaptive and transformative change, progress, discipline, and democratic values.

He said that loyalists of the movement were seeking to foster positive change through a commitment to integrity, honesty and accountability by rejecting deceitful behaviours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want this to serve as a clarification that the Obidient Movement operates independently and that its membership is not limited to any particular party."

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Atiku's lawyer, Ozekhome, backs Tinubu's reintroduction of old national anthem

Atiku's lawyer, Ozekhome, backs Tinubu's reintroduction of old national anthem

Akwa Ibom Police arrest ex-convict posing as military personnel

Akwa Ibom Police arrest ex-convict posing as military personnel

Obidient movement not affiliated with specific political party - Peter Obi

Obidient movement not affiliated with specific political party - Peter Obi

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State

Bauchi community to vigorously prosecute tree-felling offenders in the State

Kafanchan residents says Tinubu, Sani deserves 'a pat on the back' for achievements

Kafanchan residents says Tinubu, Sani deserves 'a pat on the back' for achievements

Leaked documents on fiscal policy proposals not official - FG

Leaked documents on fiscal policy proposals not official - FG

'He single-handedly took $758m' - Lawmaker alleges El-Rufai of theft

'He single-handedly took $758m' - Lawmaker alleges El-Rufai of theft

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

Internet fraudster confesses to stealing car worth ₦30m from Lagos dealer

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Gov Otu evacuates 'Mad People' from Calabar streets for treatment, rehabilitation

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

2023 election wasn’t a Christian or Igbo project, Peter Obi

Akwa-Ibom Governor Umo Eno [The Guardian Nigeria]

Akwa Ibom Government sets October 26 for local government elections

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

Obidient Movement doesn't belong to any political party, Obi tackles Abure

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

NNPP hails Gov Yusuf for reinstalling Sanusi as Emir of Kano