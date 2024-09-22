ADVERTISEMENT
Obaseki loses LG to APC as Okpebolo stretches lead

Nurudeen Shotayo

The APC has extended its lead margin against the PDP in the Edo governorship election with one local government result left to be announced.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state
Obaseki, who hails from Oredo, is backing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, in the hotly-contested election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the poll, Prof Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta, had suspended collation till 5 pm on Sunday, September 22, 2024, after results from 16 out of 18 local governments in the state were announced.

From the announced results, the APC candidate, Monday Okpebolo, polled 244,549 votes, leaving Ighodalo in second with 195,954 votes while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party trailed in third place with 13,348 votes.

Meanwhile, at the resumption of collation, the returning officer for Oredo LGA announced that Okpebolo polled a total of 30,780 votes while Ighodalo secured 24,938 votes.

The Labour Party candidate came third with 5,389 votes to his name.

Below is the summary of the results announced at the state Collation Centre in Benin.

Registered Voters -356,242

Accredited voters -64,802

Total Votes cast – 64,042

APC – 30,780

Labour Party – 5,389

PDP – 24,938

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Obaseki loses LG to APC as Okpebolo stretches lead

