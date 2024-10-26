NNPP sweeps chairmanship, councillorship seats in Kano

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), has declared candidates of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) as winners of Saturday’s elections in all the 44 Local Government Areas and 484 wards.

Prof. Sani Malumfashi, KANSIEC Chairman, disclosed this on Saturday in Kano while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the elections.

Malumfashi said: “Based on the results announced by the Electoral and Returning Officers at different collation centres, at the end of the exercise, 44 candidates of NNPP won the chairmanship, while 484 candidates of the same party won the councillorship positions.

“The 44 Returning Officers and Ward Returning Officers have declared and submitted their respective results by the law alongside the Electoral Officers.

“This implies that NNPP won all the 44 chairmanship positions and the 484 councillorship positions across the state.”

He said the exercise had been largely peaceful and successful in all ramifications.

“The commission, therefore, deeply appreciates the roles played by the critical stakeholders, notably; security agencies, media organisations, leaders of political parties, civil society organisations, as well as religious and community leaders.

“The peaceful conduct of the exercise is a doubtless manifestation of public acceptability of the exercise in terms of credibility, fairness and decency,” he noted.