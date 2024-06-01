NNPP hails Gov Yusuf for reinstalling Sanusi as Emir of Kano

The State’s Publicity Secretary of the Party, Richard Benson, who gave the commendation in a statement in Lagos, said that the re-enthronement of the former CBN Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the 15th Emir of Kano was noteworthy in keeping the tradition sacred.

Benson also applauded Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the former governor of the state and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the NNPP, for his efforts at ensuring the preservation of tradition.

“We, the New Nigeria People’s Party, Lagos State chapter, hereby, commend the effort of the amiable Governor of Kano Abba Yusuf, and our indefatigable National Leader Sen.Rabiu Kwankwaso and the entire House of Assembly of Kano in ensuring that the cultural heritage of the people is preserved based on truth.

“This is what was just exhibited in Kano to prove that the cultural heritage of the ancient city of Kano is preserved and the generality of the people are happy to see that their tradition and core values are intact,” he said.

The spokesman added that Kano State had begun to experience a drastic change in governance due to the unwavering commitment of the state governor.

According to him, the development being witnessed shows the pro-activeness of the governor and the National Leader, Kwankwaso.

“We are delighted with the efforts to restore and preserve the values, traditions and heritage of the people as well as the commitment to put everything back in place and restore the lost glory of the ancient city of Kano,” he added.

Benson said that some politicians were playing politics with the core traditions and cultural heritage of the people to score cheap political points.

He said that the chapter was still looking forward to seeing more progress entering Kano, the only state being controlled by NNPP.

He urged all the NNPP gladiators in the state including, Yusuf, Kwankwaso and the Kano State House of Assembly to collectively work to make the state an example to other states.

NAN reports that Yusuf on May 23 signed the amended Kano State Emirates Council bill into law.

The bill, which was passed by the Kano State House of Assembly a few hours earlier, dissolved the Emirate Council and sacked the five Emirs appointed by his predecessor, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Yusuf also approved the return of Sanusi, former Kano Emir, who was deposed in 2020, to the seat.

The abrogated Kano State Emirates Council Law 2019 signed by the then-Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had created five Emirates – Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya and Karaye.

The state government, on March 9, 2020, dethroned Sanusi, citing insubordination and was replaced by Aminu Ado Bayero.